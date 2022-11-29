ROAN MOUNTAIN — The biggest event of the holiday season for Roan Mountain State Park is a new event that the rangers hope will become a recurring celebration.
On Friday, Dec. 16 from 7-9 p.m. the park will be hosting a Christmas céilí at the Roan Mountain State Park Conference Center. An Irish céilí (or cèilidh if you’re Scottish) is a traditional social gathering that often includes traditional dance, music, storytelling and all kinds of good fun. The park will be hosting this holiday-themed dance céilí in honor of the region’s Scotch-Irish heritage.
The highlights will include:
•Céilí dances. No previous dance experience is required. These social dances are meant for regular people and anyone who can walk comfortably can enjoy learning them. Kim Mullenix, director of the Appalachian Irish Dance Company will be teaching and calling the dances. The Appalachian Irish Dance Company is based in Elizabethton.
•Traditional music. The newly-formed Roan Mountain Céilí Band will play a variety of dance tunes to accompany the dances, and a few other tunes to accompany the dances, and a few other tunes between. Musicians with a repertoire of traditional Scottish and Irish music are welcome to join and may do so by contacting Ranger Marcianne O’Day at 547-3900.
•Light refreshments. Coffee and hot cocoa will be provided,, as well as an assortment of holiday treats to help keep the energy level of the dancers at a high pitch.
•Photo booth. Attendees are encouraged to dress in festival holiday attire and take photos to celebrate and remember this special holiday event.
Dress comfortably, with good shoes, and come well-hydrated.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children. Tickets may be purchased online at tnstateparks.com.