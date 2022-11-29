Roan Mountain State Park

The region's Scotch-Irish traditions will be featured in the Roan Mountain State Park Christmas celebration this year.

 Contributed

ROAN MOUNTAIN — The biggest event of the holiday season for Roan Mountain State Park is a new event that the rangers hope will become a recurring celebration.

On Friday, Dec. 16 from 7-9 p.m. the park will be hosting a Christmas céilí at the Roan Mountain State Park Conference Center. An Irish céilí (or cèilidh if you’re Scottish) is a traditional social gathering that often includes traditional dance, music, storytelling and all kinds of good fun. The park will be hosting this holiday-themed dance céilí in honor of the region’s Scotch-Irish heritage.

