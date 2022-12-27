featured Road closure planned Wednesday on South Cherokee Street in Jonesborough From staff reports Johnson City Press Dec 27, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Part of South Cherokee Street in Jonesborough will be closed Wednesday for a speed table installation.The Jonesborough Street Department will install the speed table from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.The road closure will be on South Cherokee Street between McIntyre Road and Jenny Lane. South Cherokee Street is also known as Old Embreeville Road.Northbound traffic on Cherokee Street will not be able to continue to travel into Jonesborough’s town limits and will need to find an alternate route. Jim Town Road is a possible detour.Southbound traffic from Jonesborough will be routed to Stage Road. Emergency traffic will be able to access either side of the road closure, but will not be permitted to pass through the closure.For additional information, please call Jonesborough Town Hall at (423) 753-1030.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Traffic Jonesborough Town Hall Transports Highway Closure Road Detour Jenny Lane Jim Town Road Johnson City Press Follow Johnson City Press Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR