ELIZABETHTON — The RiteScreen facility in the Watauga Industrial Park has announced it will be increasing its workforce in the coming weeks, reaching a total of 130 to 135 employees, with about nine hired each quarter. This is in addition to the 15 new hires the growing company has already hired in the last few weeks.
RiteScreen is the largest independent manufacturer of window screens and patio door screens in North America, with seven locations scattered across the nation. Its Elizabethton facility at 1934 Judge Don Lewis Blvd. has 200,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 60,000 square feet of distribution space.
The expansion plans were announced Tuesday morning by BJ Gott, director of operations. He announced the plans during another milestone for the plant.
The employees were served a hamburger and hot dog lunch by the company in observance of the 75th anniversary of the company’s founding. The company has operated the plant in the Watauga Industrial Plant since acquiring the facility formerly owned by JW Windows.
Gott said a grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority has helped in the expansion. All the employees work on a single daytime shift.
Gott said another TVA Workforce Development Grant and a partnership with Northeast Tennessee Regional Hub has enabled the company to use a new technological company called AntHill to connect employees directly with company operations including human resources through two-way SMS texting.
The service is purely voluntary for employees. The grant will provide a year of AntHill service for the company. The company said, “This will be a great resource for employee engagement and retention through increased communication opportunities.”
Gott also expressed his enthusiasm for the creation of the new $40 million educational hub led by The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton, Northeast State Community College and the Carter County School System. That facility will be located just a few hundred feet from the RiteScreen plant in the Watauga Industrial Park.
Gott has already developed a partnership with TCAT Elizabethton. One of the first projects is to develop more efficient ways of shipping the company’s projects.
RiteScreen also received an Incumbent Worker Training Grant from the First Tennessee Development District. Through a partnership with Tennessee College of Applied Technology, current and future associates will receive additional safety training and industry specific learning opportunities designed to increase skill levels and increase employee retention for advancement within the company.