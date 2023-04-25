RiteScreen

Employees at work at RiteScreen's Elizabethton plant.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The RiteScreen facility in the Watauga Industrial Park has announced it will be increasing its workforce in the coming weeks, reaching a total of 130 to 135 employees, with about nine hired each quarter. This is in addition to the 15 new hires the growing company has already hired in the last few weeks.

RiteScreen is the largest independent manufacturer of window screens and patio door screens in North America, with seven locations scattered across the nation. Its Elizabethton facility at 1934 Judge Don Lewis Blvd. has 200,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 60,000 square feet of distribution space.

