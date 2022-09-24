The big equipment display by the city of Elizabethton on the Elk Avenue Bridge attacked a lot of eager children to sit in the driver's seats, including Scarlett Whitten, sitting in the seat of a Bobcat.
Covered Bridge Days was favored with a visit from Theodore Roosevelt on Friday. This is actually Fred Mottern, who is an actor in the newly formed Bonnie Kate Community Theater. Mottern and the rest of the cast will present the group's first ever presentation next month. Performances are October 14, 15, 21, and 22 at 7:30 p.m. There are also two matinees on the 16th and 23rd, at 2:30 p.m.. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children. You may purchase them in advance, through Eventbrite, or they are also available at the door.
The big equipment display on the Elk Avenue Bridge not only attracted children but also big kids, like Allen Ray, chief executive officer of Six Rivers Media, and Debbie Salyers, chief finance officer at Six Rivers Media.
The big equipment display by the city of Elizabethton on the Elk Avenue Bridge attacked a lot of eager children to sit in the driver's seats, including Scarlett Whitten, sitting in the seat of a Bobcat.
Covered Bridge Days was favored with a visit from Theodore Roosevelt on Friday. This is actually Fred Mottern, who is an actor in the newly formed Bonnie Kate Community Theater. Mottern and the rest of the cast will present the group's first ever presentation next month. Performances are October 14, 15, 21, and 22 at 7:30 p.m. There are also two matinees on the 16th and 23rd, at 2:30 p.m.. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children. You may purchase them in advance, through Eventbrite, or they are also available at the door.
The big equipment display on the Elk Avenue Bridge not only attracted children but also big kids, like Allen Ray, chief executive officer of Six Rivers Media, and Debbie Salyers, chief finance officer at Six Rivers Media.
ELIZABETHTON — Beautiful sunny and mild weather greeted festival goers to the first day of Covered Bridge Days on Friday. Events got started around the Covered Bridge and Kids Island at 11 a.m. and 13 food venders were serving up a wide variety of food.
Children enjoyed themselves with the inflatable rides, magic shows and foam parties at Kids Island but they also enjoyed sitting in the driver’s seat of fire engines, dump trucks and other machines parked for their enjoyment on the Elk Avenue Bridge. Elizabethton City Manager Daniel Estes appeared to be getting in some early recruiting of the next generation of machine operators for the city.
Most adults were more attracted to the arts and crafts vendors and the food vendors. But the biggest attraction came as the sun was close to setting, when the first of many live music acts took to the Covered Bridge Stage. First act up was Tim Decker and Tennessee River, who began performing around 6 p.m. They were followed by the Grascals at 8 p.m.
There will be much more going on today from several venues as the biggest day of Covered Bridge Days takes place, staring at 10 a.m. The festival will reach its peak, starting at 8 p.m. with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder taking the Covered Bridge Stage at 8 p.m. The night will be capped by fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
There will be live music performed at two stages during the day, the Covered Bridge Stage starting at noon and at the Main Street Block Party on the 3rd Block of downtown Elk Avenue from 4-9 p.m. Riverside Taphouse will host a beer garden at the Block Party. Those 21 and over may purchase a wristband for $5 to enjoy alcoholic beverages on the street throughout the block party.
The schedule for the Covered Bridge Stage is:
Noon: Downtown Country;
2:15 p.m.: Bullseye Band;
5:15 p.m.: Songs of the South;
8 p.m.: Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder.
The Block Party live music kicks off at 4 p.m. with Monday Night Social, followed by Trivia with Budds at 5 p.m. and finally closing out the night with Florencia.
There will also be pageants and dancing on the East Elk Avenue Bridge. The schedule is: