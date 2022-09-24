ELIZABETHTON — Beautiful sunny and mild weather greeted festival goers to the first day of Covered Bridge Days on Friday. Events got started around the Covered Bridge and Kids Island at 11 a.m. and 13 food venders were serving up a wide variety of food.

Children enjoyed themselves with the inflatable rides, magic shows and foam parties at Kids Island but they also enjoyed sitting in the driver’s seat of fire engines, dump trucks and other machines parked for their enjoyment on the Elk Avenue Bridge. Elizabethton City Manager Daniel Estes appeared to be getting in some early recruiting of the next generation of machine operators for the city.

John Thompson

