ELIZABETHTON — Great music and fireworks highlighted the second day of the 2022 Covered Bridge Days in downtown Elizabethton on Saturday. There were also lots of fun things for kids, as well as arts and crafts vendors and food vendors.

The music took place on two stages. The main stage was the Covered Bridge Stage, where Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder drew an overflow crowd in Covered Bridge Park for the evening performance. The second stage was at the Main Street Block Party with performances by Monday Night Social and by Florencia & the Feeling.

John Thompson

