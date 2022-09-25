Johnson City Press reporter Kayla Hackney experiences difficulty walking a straight line at the Elizabethton Police Department's sobriety check point simulation using goggles that make the wearer see what a drunk driver goes through during a driver's field check.
ELIZABETHTON — Great music and fireworks highlighted the second day of the 2022 Covered Bridge Days in downtown Elizabethton on Saturday. There were also lots of fun things for kids, as well as arts and crafts vendors and food vendors.
The music took place on two stages. The main stage was the Covered Bridge Stage, where Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder drew an overflow crowd in Covered Bridge Park for the evening performance. The second stage was at the Main Street Block Party with performances by Monday Night Social and by Florencia & the Feeling.
Music started on the Main Stage at noon with Downtown Country. Bulls Eye Band and Songs of the South followed, before Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder closed out the music and set the stage for the fireworks show.
Another performance area was on the Elk Avenue Bridge, where the Miss and Mr. Covered Bridge Days Pageant was held. Following the pageant, several dance groups wowed the audience with their moves. These included Appalachian Irish Dance Co., Covered Bridge Cloggers, Watts Dance Studio, and East Tennessee Ballet Academy.
There was plenty for children to do in the Kids Island section. The children enjoyed inflatable rides and games, a magic show and a chance to get wet and messy with a foam party.
The fun and entertainment and other events will continue today, from 1-6 p.m. The Covered Bridge Stage will host One Church Worship at 2:30 p.m. and The Isaacs at 4:30 p.m.
Kids Island will continue to have its inflatable rides, magic show, foam parties and character meet and greets. Kids Island will also be the location for the Elizabethton Youth Business Fair, which will go from 1-4 p.m. and supports young entrepreneurs.