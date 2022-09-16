TCAT Elizabethton

Richard Church

 TCAT Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — David Hicks, president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton, announced Friday that Richard Church is the new vice president of the school.

“I’m excited to announce our newest addition to this exceptional staff,” Hicks said in a press release announcing the appointment. “Please join me in welcoming Richard Church to our team.”

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video