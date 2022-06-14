ROAN MOUNTAIN — It should be a great weekend in Roan Mountain, with the 75th Rhododendron Festival taking place at Roan Mountain State Park and the Catawba rhododendron at full bloom at both Carver’s Gap and at the Cloudland Gardens atop Roan Mountain.
The rhododendron are nearly at full bloom at the 6,000 foot level this week, but there were still many shrubs where the buds were on the verge of blooming. Tuesday morning’s storm did not have an impact on the blooms.
The mountain was not too crowded on Tuesday afternoon. The small parking lot at Carver’s Gap was full and cars were parked along the edge of the road but the parking lots at the top of Roan Mountain were mostly empty and the Cloudland Trail was not too crowded. The weather was a bit cloudy after the the storm passed through the area but the temperatures were much more pleasant than in the Tri-Cities, with the highs in the 70’s. The high is expected to be around 67 at the top of the mountain on Saturday. The high will be around 70 on Sunday.
It will be warmer at the foot of the mountain in the state park, where the festival will take place, with the high on Saturday at 78 and the high on Sunday at 80. The 75th festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday, with a full slate of local bluegrass talent from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and a full slate of local gospel talent from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The schedule from Saturday is:
10 a.m.: Mike McKinney;
11 a.m.: Trailblazer Cloggers;
Noon: Boss Family;
1 p.m.: T.V. Barnett & Moonshiners;
2 p.m.: True Blue;
3 p.m.: Jim & Sheri Miller;
4 p.m.: Fiddling Leona & J.P. Mathes II.
The schedule for Sunday is:
10 a.m.: open mike;
Noon: Rock Creek Ramblers;
1 p.m.: Sacred Journey;
2 p.m.: Brighten the Corner;
3 p.m.: Greater Glory;
4 p.m.: Tim & Sandra Hughes.
The festival was started in 1947 by the Roan Mountain Citizens Club and that organization continues to operate the festival. It was once held at the top of Roan Mountain back in the days before the road to the top was not as well engineered. Nevertheless, those festivals drew large crowds and Vice President Richard Nixon and his wife, Pat were guests one year. In recent years, the festival has been held in the state park. In addition to the music, the festival also features plenty of craft and food vendors.
The Roan Mountain Citizens Club will once again be selling cookbooks, auto tags, and tee shirts at its tent under the big oak tree. The club uses the proceeds to support community and fire department projects. The club will also have a mini auction. The mini auction provides proceeds for the club’s scholarship program. Each year the club awards a scholarship to a Cloudland High School graduating senior, with the scholarship renewable for three more years. Usually the club provides scholarships to four students per year.