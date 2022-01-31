Rhea Lodge No. 47 will hold a carry out ham dinner fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost is $10.
The event will take place at the lodge, which is located at 210 N. Second Ave. in Jonesborough.
Rhea Lodge No. 47 will hold a carry out ham dinner fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost is $10.
The event will take place at the lodge, which is located at 210 N. Second Ave. in Jonesborough.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription