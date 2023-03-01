Johnson City officials presented the former city flag to its designer’s children on Wednesday.

Frank Leroy Knisley Jr. designed the flag that was adopted by the city in 1964. Knisley’s flag was used by the city until 2022 when it was officially retired and replaced with a new design.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

 

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you