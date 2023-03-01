Johnson City officials presented the former city flag to its designer’s children on Wednesday.
Frank Leroy Knisley Jr. designed the flag that was adopted by the city in 1964. Knisley’s flag was used by the city until 2022 when it was officially retired and replaced with a new design.
Mayor Todd Fowler and Commissioner Jenny Brock presented the former flags to Knisley’s children. Knisley himself died in 2016.
“It’s really nice to have this part of daddy’s creativity come back to us,” said Lee Sanders, one of Knisley’s daughters. “It’s a reminder he always thought you needed to leave the world a better place than it was when you came. And that was his motto, and that’s the way he did things. And so this is part of that for me.”
Knisley’s son Joe remembered his father’s constant efforts to serve Johnson City. Knisley was an architect who worked on many local projects such as the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial and the establishment of Buffalo Mountain Park. Knisley even helped cut and clear many of the trails himself.
“He just constantly had ideas to do things that would make this city a better place, a better place to live and attract people who love this region,” said Joe Knisley.
Knisley’s daughter Doris Moreland said the feeling of being able to hold the flag her father designed all those years ago was something she couldn’t put into words.
“All the things he did, including this flag, he never bragged about it,” Doris Moreland. “He just did it. And it was quiet. He was a quiet servant of the city. A civil servant. And to be able to hold this and hold something that he had created, just no words.”