Kim Guinn, the artist who restored the two-century-old portrait of Landon Carter and also designed the display case for the portrait, stands beside the portrait in its place of honor at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.
ELIZABETHTON — A whole new generation of Carter Countians will now have the chance to see the face of the man for whom their county is named. The unveiling of the restored 200-year-old portrait of Landon Carter was held at the Visitors Center of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Saturday morning.
Many of those in attendance already had a basic idea of what Carter looked like, with his strong features and dark hair. A portrait of him has long been displayed in a place of honor in his home, the Carter Mansion on the northeast side of Elizabethton. That portrait was probably a copy of the one unveiled on Saturday, but the copy is much darker and the there aren’t the sharp features of the original.
Most of the people who attended the event thought they knew a bit about Landon Carter’s features, based on the copied portrait in the Carter Mansion. But it was like they were meeting someone face to face for the first time. As a group of people looked at the portrait, they commented on his features, his clothing and on the skill of the frontier artist who painted the portrait.
Kim Guinn was one of those in the group and he listened intently to the impressions expressed by the others in the group. Guinn is the man who restored the painting. Guinn is the owner of Essyx Exhibits and Displays in Johnson City. He is a graduate of East Tennessee State University, where he studied fine arts. The versatile artist is responsible for all of the displays in the state-of-the-art interpretive center at Sycamore Shoals and much of the rest of the visitors center. Guinn taught himself to restore works of art and spent more than 100 hours restoring the Carter portrait. The work included removing 200 years of smoke particles from wood fires and tobacco, as well as coating of linseed oil that had been applied to the portrait sometime in its past.
Guinn said when he first received the painting, he did not think very highly about it. It was very dark and the centuries of grime hid much of the detail the artist had put into the portrait. Guinn said it was only when he began to remove the layers of dirt that he began to realize how talented this unknown frontier artist was.
“It got my attention. It was extremely well done,” Guinn said of the details of Carter’s face, as well as his clothing, including the lacework, and his hair.
“Look at that mustache shadow,” Guinn said.
Even so, Guinn pointed out that for all the care and attention the artist put into the face and clothing, Carter's hands are not very realistic looking.
Others commented on the clothing depicted in the portrait. Slade Nakoff, a seasonal interpreter at the park commented on the cut of Carter’s vest and other parts of his clothing. Even though Carter lived his life on the frontier, Nakoff said he wore clothing that was so stylish it was “cutting edge for 1810.” Carter’s hairstyle was also in fashion, with the long sideburns and combed upwards rather than along his head.
Jennifer Bauer, manager of Sycamore Shoals, told the story of how the portrait had probably been displayed in the Carter Mansion and at Alfred Moore Carter house before that house was sold. It had then been taken away from East Tennessee, but the family recently decided it should return to Carter County. The family reached out to Sycamore Shoals. Bauer said the Friends of Sycamore Shoals provided the funds to purchase the portrait, as well as other furniture from the early 19th century that had been in the Alfred Moore Carter house. She said that furniture is now being displayed in the Sabine Hill House, which is a satellite park of Sycamore Shoals.
As part of the opening ceremony, Chad Bogart, curatorial assistant at Sycamore Shoals told the life story of Carter, who was born in 1760 and came to the frontier with his father at the age of 10. He was 16 at the Siege of Fort Watauga and served as a captain in the American Revolution. He fought at the Battle of Kings Mountain and then served under Francis Marion “The Swamp Fox” in South Carolina. After the war, he married Elizabeth McLin in 1784. Just as the county was named for him, the county seat was named for Elizabeth.
Bogart said Carter continued to be a leader, serving in high positions in three different states. He represented Washington County in the North Carolina legislature and was a member of the convention that ratified the U.S. Constitution in 1789. He ten served as speaker of the senate and secretary of state in the State of Franklin. He then represented Washington County in the constitutional convention for the new state of Tennessee. He then became trustee of the college that would become Tusculum University and a trustee and incorporator of what would become Washington College.
He achieved all of that even though he died at the young age of 40. He is buried in the family cemetery adjacent to the Carter Mansion.