Kim Guinn, the artist who restored the two-century-old portrait of Landon Carter and also designed the display case for the portrait, stands beside the portrait in its place of honor at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@sixriversmedia.com

ELIZABETHTON — A whole new generation of Carter Countians will now have the chance to see the face of the man for whom their county is named. The unveiling of the restored 200-year-old portrait of Landon Carter was held at the Visitors Center of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Saturday morning.

Many of those in attendance already had a basic idea of what Carter looked like, with his strong features and dark hair. A portrait of him has long been displayed in a place of honor in his home, the Carter Mansion on the northeast side of Elizabethton. That portrait was probably a copy of the one unveiled on Saturday, but the copy is much darker and the there aren’t the sharp features of the original.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

