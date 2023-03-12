CRR 1111

The CRR 1111 was the last caboose commissioned by the Clinchfield Railroad. The caboose was donated to the town of Unicoi in late 2019.

 KAYLA HACKNEY/Johnson City Press

A restored, historic caboose is paying tribute to the rich railroading history in Unicoi County.

The historic Clinchfield CRR 1111 caboose was the last caboose commissioned by the Clinchfield Railroad. It was later used by CSX before being donated to the town of Unicoi by the Clinchfield Railroad Museum in late 2019.

