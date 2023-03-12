A restored, historic caboose is paying tribute to the rich railroading history in Unicoi County.
The historic Clinchfield CRR 1111 caboose was the last caboose commissioned by the Clinchfield Railroad. It was later used by CSX before being donated to the town of Unicoi by the Clinchfield Railroad Museum in late 2019.
“It was just sitting down in Erwin on some tracks, and there are just lots of folks whose heart belongs to the railroad just embedded into our community and they played a role in trying to preserve it,” town of Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen told the Johnson City Press.
“And it was offered to the town of Unicoi and the town of Unicoi took it and here we are,” the mayor said.
The caboose was fully remodeled following the donation.
A donated signal light and a plaque detailing the history of the CRR 1111 was also installed as part of the display.
The restored caboose, light and plaque are now on permanent display at the town of Unicoi Visitors Center.
The display was officially opened in December 2022.
Martha Erwin, curator of the Unicoi County Heritage Museum and Clinchfield Railroad Museum, told the Press that seeing the caboose restored and put on display in Unicoi County made her happy.
“It’s our community’s roots and to see them preserved is great,” Erwin said. “And I’m happy to see that caboose knowing it didn’t leave our county. It makes me happy.”