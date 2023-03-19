ROAN MOUNTAIN — This year marks the 64th year that naturalists and those who love nature have gathered at Roan Mountain State Park for the Roan Mountain Spring Naturalist Rally, sponsored by the Friends of Roan Mountain. The rally will take place on April 28-30. Registration may be done online at friendsofroanmountain.org or on-site at the rally.
Events will get started on Friday, April 28, at the Conference Center at the park for registration and check-in. A buffet dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. The meal requires reservations that must be prepaid by mailing in the registration form by April 25. Meals are catered by City Market of Elizabethton.
The Friday evening program will feature a lecture by Connie Deegan on “Co-existing with Snakes.” Deegan is a naturalist with the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department, specializing in herpetology. Deegan is responsible for trail signage and maps, trail design and construction and keeping the trails cleared of downed trees. She conducts weeklong seasonal camps about nature and writes a popular weekly nature series, “Naturally Yours.” She received the Tennessee Wildlife Federation Conservation Achievement Award in 2021 for Conservation Educator of the Year. She also received the 2022 Pinnacle Award for Adventure Tourism Leader. Deegan’s program will describe how snakes are an important part of the ecosystem and many people happily coexist with snakes on their property. Deegan’s program will include a discussion of the physiology of snakes and what to do in the event of a rare mishap.
Following the dinners and programs on both Friday and Saturday, two field trips will be offered at 9 p.m. They are the “Night Walk,” with Cade Campbell and “Moth Viewing,” with Larry McDaniel.
Events for Saturday will begin at 6:30 a.m., with “Early Birds,” led by the Herndon Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society. The group will meet at the park visitors center. Participants should bring binoculars.
Seven field trips are offered at 8:30 a.m. The groups will meet at the field adjacent to the park cabins entrance. On-site registration is available.
The field trips are:
• “Birds of Roan Mountain,” led by the Herndon Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society;
• “Beginning Birding,” led by the Herndon Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society;
• “Salamanders,” led by Tyler Wicks;
• “Wildflowers,” led by Guy Mauldin;
• “Land Snails,” led by Cade Campbell;
• “Introduction to iNaturalist,” led by Philip Hylen;
• “Hike to Jones Falls,” led by Marty Silver.
Activities will move to the Conference Center from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
There will be two demonstrations, “Fossil Casting,” with Mick Whitelaw of the ETSU Department of Geology, Geoscience Club; and “Flint Knapping,” a demonstration of an ancient method of fashioning tools from stone, led by Bob Estep.
At 11:30, there will be a “Nature Slide Show,” with Tracy Campbell.
Lunch will take place at noon. Bag lunches with prepaid reservation will be ready, but participants may bring their own lunch and join the diners.
At 12:30 p.m., there will be a program “Native Orchids to North America and Nearby,” presented by Mary Ruden.
Seven afternoon field trips will begin at 2 p.m. Groups will meet at the field adjacent to the park cabins entrance. The seven choices are:
• “Wildflowers,” led by Anne Whittemore;
• “Mosses and Liverworts,” led by Jim Goldsmith;
• “Aquatic Insects as Water Quality Indicators,” led by Gary Barrigar and Anna Grizzard;
• “Hampton Creek Cove Hike,” led by Richard Broadwell;
• “Wildlife Tracking,” led by Marty Silver;
• “Butterflies,” led by Park Greer;
• “Geology/Paleo-ecology Hike,” led by Jeremy Stout.
The buffet dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. to those with prepaid reservations.
The Saturday evening program at 7:30 p.m. will “Flora Lore and Uses — Fascinating Stories about Flowers,” presented by Tavia Cathcart Brown. Brown is executive director of the the 170-acre Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve in Goshen, Ky., where she has established a 2-acre woodland garden that highlights native wildflowers and ferns, along with creating multiple certified monarch waystations. With Brown’s support, Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve started Kentucky’s first full-time outdoor preschool, Thrive Forest School, serving more than 350 students and campers a year. During the pandemic, Brown created a “Take a Walk with Tavia” video series about plants, which may be viewed on Casey Mahan’s website or YouTube page. She coauthored the field guide “Wildflowers of Tennessee, the Ohio Valley and Southern Appalachians.” The guide covers 16 states, describes 1,250 wildflowers and includes 800 photographs. Brown’s program will present vivid examples of how plants were used as medicinal aids. She will describe myths, legends and lore while she spotlights wildflowers that were revered and sometimes feared.
The Sunday events get started at 5:45 a.m., with a “Sunrise Hike,” led by Deegan. The group will meet at the Carver’s Gap parking area for a walk up Round Bald. The group will be back at the park for the 9 a.m. field trips.
There are three field trips scheduled for 9 a.m. Groups will meet at the field adjacent to the park cabins entrance. The three are:
• “Birds of Hampton Creek Cove,” led by the Herndon Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society;
• “Laurel Falls Hike: Dennis Cove to Hampton,” led by Gabrielle Zeiger, Mick Whitelaw and Don Holt. This is an all-day hike. Participants should bring water, lunch and rain gear.
• “Snake Talk/Walk,” led by Deegan.
There will be two field trips at 2 p.m., with groups meeting in the field near the cabins entrance. The two are:
• “Salamanders,” led by Lance Jesse;
• “Twin Springs Ephemerals and Plant Ecology,” led by Jamey Donaldson.