ROAN MOUNTAIN — This year marks the 64th year that naturalists and those who love nature have gathered at Roan Mountain State Park for the Roan Mountain Spring Naturalist Rally, sponsored by the Friends of Roan Mountain. The rally will take place on April 28-30. Registration may be done online at friendsofroanmountain.org or on-site at the rally.

Events will get started on Friday, April 28, at the Conference Center at the park for registration and check-in. A buffet dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. The meal requires reservations that must be prepaid by mailing in the registration form by April 25. Meals are catered by City Market of Elizabethton.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

