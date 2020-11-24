The Tennessee Department of Health reported a limited number of tests after a nearly two-hour delay on Tuesday, leading to the region’s first day with fewer than 100 new cases in more than three weeks — with active cases falling by more than 400 regionwide.

Northeast Tennessee by the numbers

94 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 21,298.

3 new deaths in Northeast Tennessee for a total of 399.

525 new projected inactive cases for a total of 18,432.

2,467 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.

New cases by county: Carter 16, Greene 19, Hancock 0, Hawkins 9, Johnson 0, Sullivan 31, Unicoi 6, Washington 13.

Active cases by county: Carter 303, Greene 325, Hancock 13, Hawkins 205, Johnson 53, Sullivan 847, Unicoi 109, Washington 612.

Local data analysis

Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 numbers took a dramatic fall on Tuesday as Tennessee reported an issue with its data reporting system, which led to fewer tests being processed overnight.

“NOTE: A lower number of tests were processed overnight due to a systems issue,” the department posted on Twitter. “We anticipate the bulk of the tests to be included in the daily case count update over the next couple of days.”

As a result, the region reported only 105 new tests, leading to an astounding 86.67% positive test rate. No county reported more than 26 new tests (Sullivan), and only one reported a positive rate below 75%. Sullivan County actually had a 103.85% positive rate as it reported 27 new positives and 26 new tests.

It was the region’s first day with fewer than 100 new cases since Nov. 1, with 94 reported across six counties.

Sullivan County reported the most with 31, while Hancock and Johnson counties didn’t report any. Active cases also fell sharply, decreasing by 434 across the region. Sullivan County’s active case count fell by more than 100, as did Washington County’s.

There were three new deaths reported in the region, putting it right on the brink of 400. New deaths were reported in Sullivan (+2) and Washington (+1) counties.

Hospitalizations

Ballad Health reported another drop in hospitalizations on Tuesday, dropping the system’s COVID-19 inpatient total to 211 from 217 — though hospitalizations are expected to rise in the coming weeks. According to projections from Ballad, more than 200 hospitalizations are expected in the two-week period of Nov. 22 through Dec. 5, along with roughly 150 deaths.

“These are obviously just projections, but it does give us concern when we start seeing how these are playing out pretty accurately based on our modeling,” Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Cases are expected to rise as a result of Thanksgiving get-togethers, which is expected to lead to a rise in hospitalizations.

On a positive note, the system’s predictive modeling now shows it is now tracking below the worst case scenario for spread that would have seen 350 hospitalizations by the end of the year, but it’s unclear how a post-Thanksgiving surge could affect that.

As of Tuesday, there were 211 (-6) hospitalizations, along with 44 (-2) patients in intensive care and 29 (-1) on ventilators. There was one person awaiting test results. During a press conference Tuesday, the system reported capacity for medical/surgical beds was at 91.6%, and ICU capacity was at 91.3% — with 15 COVID-19 ICU beds still available.

The system also announced a cluster of infections at the Wexford House, the system’s short- and long-term nursing facility in Kingsport.

According to a release from Ballad, 36 staff and 52 residents have tested positive — slightly different than the numbers reported by the state on Friday, which showed 56 residents and 33 staff with infections.

The state is reporting one death, but Ballad’s statement did not report any fatalities. Infected residents needing hospitalization have been transferred to a special COVID-19 unit at Holston Valley Medical Center.

School-age children

There were 19 new cases reported among school-age children on Tuesday, with seven in Washington County, six in Sullivan County, five in Greene County and one in Hancock County. Unicoi County’s total was reduced by one.

Johnson City Schools reported 304 (-44 from last week) students in quarantine as of Monday, along with 23 (-14) faculty. There were 17 (+0) students with active infections and three (-4) faculty infected.

ETSU

East Tennessee State University’s active case count fell by three on Tuesday to 25 — 19 students and six employees. There were 36 (-1) people quarantined in ETSU housing, which can include people who have tested positive or who are awaiting test results. Five new cases were reported on Tuesday.

Mountain Home VA

The Mountain Home VA reported its 50th virus-related death and 1,000th case on Tuesday as active cases remained at a record level for the second-straight day. As of Monday, there were 1,008 total cases (+26), of which 155 (+0) were active and 803 (+23) were considered inactive. Fifty (+3) have died.

Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers

• 1,304 new cases for a total of 345,854 since tracking began in March.

• 73 new deaths reported for a total of 4,374.

• 6,642 new inactive cases for a total of 303,234 inactive cases.

• 2,116 hospitalizations as of Monday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.

• 5,448 new tests for a total of 4.3 million.

• 38,246 active cases.

State analysis

Tennessee’s active case count fell by nearly 5,000 due to the reporting delay after peaking on Tuesday, with 38,246 active cases statewide.

There were a record number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tennessee hospitals for a 10th-straight day on Tuesday, with 2,116 inpatients — 574 in the ICU and 262 on ventilators. Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said COVID-19 patients make up 34% of the state’s ICU patients.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Piercey said the state is expecting its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in mid-December.