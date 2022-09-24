A $31 million project to construct new housing for the residents of the John Sevier Center in downtown Johnson City is entering its next phase, though it will be some time before physical work at the S. Roan Street location begins.
The Johnson City Development Authority’s board on Friday authorized its chairman to sign an agreement transferring the Section 8 housing credits and budget authority from the JCDA and the Sevier Center to Roan Hill, L.P., its partner LHP Johnson City, LLC, and the new housing development at 2162 S. Roan St. — named the Tapestry at Roan Hill.
Once signed, the document will head to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for review, a process that could take about a year.
“I don’t think it’s one of those processes that we need to worry about as (far as) can we win or can we lose type of process. It’s just a process that we just need to go through,” Alvin Nance, chief executive officer of development for the company that currently operates the Sevier Center, LHP Capital, told members of the JCDA board on Friday.
“I think as long as we continue to do exactly what is required in the process, getting the transfer done will occur, it’s just a matter of going through the process with HUD,” he continued.
Construction of the new units will not begin until HUD approves the transfer. In the meantime, LHP Capital and its related entities will submit other necessary documents with relevant agencies to complete the transfer, which is expected to be completed late next year.
“You won’t see anything happening on the physical site (in the next 12 months),” Nance said. “There is still work going on, you know, there’s still architecture work going, engineering work is going on, there’s environmental work going on — those things are still occurring and will take place, but as far as seeing the moving of dirt, that you won’t see.”
Nance said during the meeting that the project remains on track to be completed in 2025, at which point the center’s residents would be relocated to the new 145-unit development. LHP closed on the property on Friday, and LHP and the JCDA will meet with residents of the center on Oct. 6 to update them on the logistics and timeline for the move.
Nance also told the board that, like the Sevier Center, the new development will need to pass HUD’s Real Estate Assessment Center inspection before tenants can move in. There are also federal guidelines for relocating Section 8 residents that LHP and the JCDA must abide by.
The Sevier Center passed its own REAC inspection earlier this year with a score of 69 after failing its last two inspections in 2015 and 2017. That was a key milestone for the project and the JCDA, who were able to seek a “mark-up-to-market” rent increase at the center, which the JCDA purchased in 2019. The increase does not affect residents, but allowed the JCDA to collect more than $750,000 in additional funding through increased subsidy payments from the public housing agency that provides residents with rental assistance.
It is the first rent increase at the center since 2014. It won’t take effect until October or November, but the increase is retroactive to Aug. 1. The JCDA has said previously it would use part of that funding to provide more amenities to residents at the center while they await the construction of the new development.
Passing the REAC inspection at the Sevier Center was seen as the largest hurdle the project would face, and the JCDA spent hundreds of thousands of dollars preparing for the inspection. That includes roughly $400,000 spent to modernize and repair the building’s 10 and 11-story elevators, a project that’s expected to be completed next month.
Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise, the city’s representative on the JCDA, asked Nance if there was any concern about HUD not approving the transfer, to which Nance expressed confidence there wouldn’t be.
“The concern all along has been that the place this thing derails is a failing score on the REAC,” Wise said. “That, thankfully, did not happen, so is there a concern? I mean at this point, is this pretty much a technicality? Or is there a concern that they could throw us a curveball and it’s next May and we’re getting feedback that they’re not going to approve the transfer?”
Nance said there wasn’t and said this is just a process that they have to go through.
“I don’t think there’s any issues there that we’re looking at at this point,” he said.
