Crane at John Sevier

A crane helped make repairs to the elevator at the Sevier Center in July.

 ROBERT HOUK/Johnson City Press

A $31 million project to construct new housing for the residents of the John Sevier Center in downtown Johnson City is entering its next phase, though it will be some time before physical work at the S. Roan Street location begins.

The Johnson City Development Authority’s board on Friday authorized its chairman to sign an agreement transferring the Section 8 housing credits and budget authority from the JCDA and the Sevier Center to Roan Hill, L.P., its partner LHP Johnson City, LLC, and the new housing development at 2162 S. Roan St. — named the Tapestry at Roan Hill.

