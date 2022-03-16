With the maximum number of residents still capped at 35, the Haven of Mercy homeless shelter has just a few more boxes to check before it can return to normal operations.
Chief Building Official Jeff Canon said repairs are mostly complete, but the city is waiting on a letter from an engineer that states the fire escape has been properly fixed and is structurally sound.
Once staff receives that letter, the city can conduct a final inspection and ask the Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards and Review to rescind capacity limits at the building.
The BDSR’s agenda had stated that it would consider repealing the order Thursday, but that will have to wait until those final tasks are complete. It’s not yet clear when the board will consider the item.
“We are very much in the home stretch,” Canon said.
If it weren’t for large-scale, external factors like labor issues, pandemic complications and the extraordinary amount of building occurring in Johnson City, Canon said, repairs likely would have wrapped up at the Haven two or three months ago.
Canon said one obstacle could be the availability of manpower: There are only so many engineers in town, and there’s already a lot of construction happening in Johnson City.
“They’ve done a lot of work,” Canon said. “It’s night and day safer than it was a year ago, but ... the fire escape is such an important part of any escape plan in the event of an emergency.”
Background
Pointing to code violations that increased the risk of fire and injuries, the Board of Dwelling Standards initially ordered in January 2021 that the shelter’s owner, Grant Rockley, temporarily close the building while he completed repairs.
Rockley’s attorneys challenged that order in court, and on the same day that the city had planned on locking up the building, a Washington County judge temporarily blocked the city from closing the shelter, stating it was unclear if all long-term residents had received notice that they could address the board about its decision.
The BDSR later rescinded that order and listened to comments from shelter residents during a special called meeting last March. Members then heard from the owner’s architect, Carl Gutschow, during another meeting that month.
Gutschow told the board that shelter exits appeared to be clear and that there was a fully-functional fire alarm system in the building with audio and visual controls. Based on the number of showers, Gutschow estimated that both buildings had a conservative capacity of about 64 people.
After hearing testimony about conditions at the shelter and the impact a closure would have on residents, BDSR members decided to put in place a temporary occupancy cap of 35 people.
The board continued to receive monthly updates on the shelter after that meeting, but tensions flared in July when the city attempted to shut off the Haven’s power.
Johnson City Development Services Director Preston Mitchell told the Press in July that the city ordered electricity disconnected at the property after a licensed electrician noticed burns on an electrical panel in the building’s annex, which created a serious hazard.
The city managed to reach an agreement with the owner, which allowed repairs to continue without disconnecting power to the entire property.