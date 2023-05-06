Six Rivers Media, the parent company of the Johnson City Press, is making changes to ensure your access to meaningful community journalism.
SRM is a family-controlled business with deep roots in the Appalachian Highlands.
As such, the company made a business decision to reduce its publishing cycle from seven days to six days a week.
Here’s the good news — you will not lose local news.
Starting the first weekend in May, you will receive a combined Saturday and Sunday edition delivered to your home on Saturdays.
You won’t miss any of your favorite features in this new edition that will include both Saturday and Sunday comics, Fun and Games puzzles for both days, Farm and Garden, the Pets page, horoscopes, weather, news, sports, obituaries, features and opinion content.
The new standalone weekend edition will be heftier than either of your current Saturday or Sunday newspapers. The Living section, for example, will grow from eight pages to 12.
The Weekender will be available for sale at local retail stores both Saturday and Sunday.
Additionally, SRM will bump up the Monday and Tuesday newspapers to a minimum of 12 pages. Last year, the company cut back both newspapers to eight pages.
You will continue to find award-winning journalism produced by trusted reporters who live and work in this community.
They are dedicated to unearthing stories and breaking the kind of news that others follow.
Locally owned Six Rivers Media has the widest reach of any media company in the Appalachian Highlands with its two daily newspapers in Johnson City and Kingsport and four weekly publications in Bristol, Erwin, Jonesborough and Mountain City.
As a locally owned company, the shots are called here, not from a corporate headquarters in a far-off city.
Thank you for your unmeasurable support and patronage of the Johnson City Press. Your subscription supports the kind of community journalism not found anywhere else.
Ron Waite, publisher
Stephanie McClellan, managing editor
Gene Helmick, director of circulation
Debora Salyers, vice president of financial services
Tim Archer, vice president of operations
Hayley Potter, vice president of marketing
