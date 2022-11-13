There was a year when Knoxville was a popular destination for folks from around the globe.
And no, it had nothing to do with the Vols or Neyland Stadium.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the World’s Fair in Knoxville. It was an international event that inspired true regional pride that stretched across the hills and valleys of East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina.
I was attending college in Bristol, Virginia, at the time and fondly recall joining my classmates on a daylong bus trip to Knoxville to see the Sunsphere and delights from 22 participating countries. The admission price for an adult was $9.95.
The 1982 World’s Fair was officially designated the Knoxville International Energy Exposition or simply “Energy Expo ‘82.” The theme of the event was, “Energy Turns the World,” which was no doubt inspired by the closeness of the Tennessee Valley Authority, the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee.
The Knoxville World’s Fair showcased such notable new innovations as cordless phones, pay-at-the-pump fueling and touch-screen technology. Petros Chili and Coca Cola Cherry also made their debuts at the World’s Fair.
Knoxville officials say more than 11 million people visited the World’s Fair in 1982. That number included the 387,697 who trekked to the 69-acre former rail yard during the first week of the expo, which was opened on May 1 by President Ronald Reagan.
When the World’s Fair officially closed on Oct. 31, there was still much buzz in the region about the event.
Writing about his visit to Knoxville in September of that year, Brad Jolly, a staff writer for the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, noted that “rumor had it that the 1982 World’s Fair was on the wane, but there were few signs of decline” when he visited on a recent Sunday afternoon.
“The crowd may have been a bit smaller than on a comparable day earlier in the summer, but not by much,” Jolly wrote on Sept, 26. “And the overwhelming diversity of entertainment was still there.”
New technology also accompanied the colorful performances by musicians and street performers.
“Further along, in front of ‘The World’s Fastest Film-Developing Center,’ we saw a small robot motoring around in the crowd,” Jolly wrote. “The robot held a tray in which people placed coins apparently in appreciation of its performance.”
Bringing the World’s Fair to Knoxville was no small feat. Neither was making sure the event would be a success.
Associated Press writer Tom Elben wrote earlier in 1982 that “to people who thought of East Tennessee as a land of log cabins and moonshine stills, Knoxville seemed as likely a place for a world’s fair as Timbuktu. But a persistent group of businessmen and politicians in this City of 183,000 had a different idea.”
He noted that: “Armed with millions of dollars in private and public money, they have spent the last seven years selling nations, states, corporations and their neighbors on an exposition with the theme: “Energy Turns the World.”
Taking on such an ambitious endeavor as bringing the World’s Fair to Knoxville did not come without some serious challenges and setbacks. One came very early in the event’s run.
An AP story that appeared in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle on June 25, 1982, reported that “hundreds of angry World’s Fair tourists have demanded refunds from the city-supported lodging reservation system saying they paid up to $100 a night for shoddy housing.”
The story went on to say: “Several months ago, when World’s Fair officials predicted daily crowds’ averaging 60,000, businessmen expected a housing shortage. Dozens of prefabricated motels and makeshift campgrounds sprang up like dandelions all around Knoxville.
“Although attendance at the 22-nation World’s Fair has averaged 72,000 a day, there has been a housing surplus even in the nearby Smoky Mountain resort towns of Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. And the makeshift motels have few customers except for people like Victor and Betty Cochran of Milan, Mo., who called the reservation system months ago and sent advance payment for accommodations they had never seen.”
As the World’s Fair entered the summer months, there were reports of long lines at the restrooms and a shortage of drinking fountains at the event. In October, the AP was reporting that World’s Fair executives “probably wont get their once-planned bonuses.”
One executive told a Knoxville newspaper that “even if the World’s Fair becomes one of the few in history to earn a profit. it probably wouldn’t be big enough to allow for bonuses.”
Thus the 1982 Knoxville World’s Fair ended with a bang, but few bucks for its organizers. Even so, officials say the Knoxville expo was the last successful World’s Fair to be held in the United States.
Knoxville officials also note the debt on the $46 million in bonds the city issued for the World’s Fair was finally retired in 2007.