featured Registration open for Parks and Recreation spring youth sports From staff reports Johnson City Press Feb 23, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Officials will host a community meeting on Nov. 7 for residents to learn more about development requests in the Gray area. CONTRIBUTED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Registration is now open for the following spring youth sports offerings from Johnson City Parks and Recreation. Visit www.myjcparks.org to register.Girls Machine Pitch SoftballCost: $25 for a city resident; $30 for a non-city resident. Ages: 6-8. Register through March 26 ($20 late fee if registered after March 26.)Practices begin March 30 and games begin April 17.Girls Fast Pitch Softball Cost: $25 for a city resident and $30 for a non-city resident. Ages: 9-13. Register through March 26 ($20 late fee if registered after March 26).Practices begin March 30 and games begin April 17.Start Smart TennisCost: $25 for a city resident and $30 for a non-city resident. Ages: 4-6Where: Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St. When: Tuesdays, March 21-April 25 from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Softball Johnson City Press Follow Johnson City Press Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest Videos Recommended for you ON AIR