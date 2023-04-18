ELIZABETHTON — Registration has begun to sign up runners and walkers for the third annual Firefly 5K Run/Walk. The race will take place on Friday, July 7, at 8 p.m.
The race allows participants to run or walk through downtown Elizabethton as a way to support downtown revitalization. The Firefly 5K is one of the events for the July First Friday, when downtown will be filled with music, shopping, dining and fun. Participants will start and finish by running or walking through the Historic Covered Bridge.
The proceeds from the event support Main Street Elizabethton in that organization’s transformational strategies to grow downtown into a vibrant shopping, dining and entertainment district, as well as elevate the natural resources to become a family-friendly mountain recreation hub. Main Street Elizabethton’s mission is to look toward the future with the goal to preserve Elizabethton’s culture and heritage, while striving to revitalize the heart of downtown.
The three top sponsors for the Firefly 5K are Carter County Bank, Ingles, and Southern Finance & Thrift Co. Main Street Elizabethton said these Covered Bridge sponsors are an integral part of the fundraiser’s success for the Main Street program. Additional sponsorship opportunities will be made available upon request to Main Street Elizabethton.
Registration opened April 14 and can be found on the Main Street Elizabethton Website (MainStreetElizabethton.com). Registration will also be available at race check-in. T-Shirts and medals are guaranteed for the first 400 participants.
The Firefly 5K is a pet-friendly walk/run. Friendly dogs on leashes are welcome. Strollers and headphones are also permitted throughout the course. All are invited to participate. The Firefly 5K Run/Walk will take place in conjunction with July’s First Friday that features community activities, extended shopping, live music, local eateries and more.