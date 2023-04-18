Downtown Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Registration has begun to sign up runners and walkers for the third annual Firefly 5K Run/Walk. The race will take place on Friday, July 7, at 8 p.m.

The race allows participants to run or walk through downtown Elizabethton as a way to support downtown revitalization. The Firefly 5K is one of the events for the July First Friday, when downtown will be filled with music, shopping, dining and fun. Participants will start and finish by running or walking through the Historic Covered Bridge.

