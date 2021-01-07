Northeast Tennessee’s active case count rose slightly on Thursday, its first increase in three days as the region added 470 new reported cases.

There were a net 31 new active cases reported across the region’s eight counties on Thursday, with counts increasing in five counties. Northeast Tennessee’s two most populous counties, Sullivan (-4) and Washington (-19), reported decreases, as did Unicoi County (-3)

Overall, active cases in the region have been on a decline since cresting the 6,000 mark on Dec. 21, down to 4,491 as of Thursday.

Statewide active cases also rose on Thursday, up 2,093 to 71,111. That’s well below the state’s record active case count of 85,406.

The drop in active cases coincided with a drop in new cases, which reported a high seven-day average of 671 on Dec. 19.

That average rose slightly since bottoming out at 338.3 on Dec. 28, with Thursday’s seven-day average of 456.2 the highest its been since Dec. 26. Only Sullivan County reported more than 100 new cases on Thursday, followed by Washington County’s 86.

Over the past seven days, Washington County has reported the most new cases with 833, with Sullivan County’s 800 not far behind.

Region poised to set weekly death record

Since Monday, Northeast Tennessee counties reported 54 new virus-related deaths — four shy of the weekly high of 58 reported between Dec. 14-20.

Six new deaths were reported in the region on Thursday, four in Carter County. Hawkins and Johnson counties each added one new death.

Over the past week, Carter County’s death toll grew by 13 — third-most in the region behind Sullivan (18) and Washington (14). Greene County also reported 10 deaths over the past seven days, with 61 reported in the region over that time.

There were 111 new deaths reported in Tennessee on Thursday, bringing its weekly count to 467. It’s likely the state will also set a record for deaths in a week, with this week’s count 142 below the record of 609.