Northeast Tennessee counties reported nine new novel coronavirus-related (COVID-19) deaths on Wednesday, bringing the region's death toll to 648 — more than a third of which have been reported this month.

Since Dec. 1 the region has reported a record 226 virus-related fatalities, 34.8% of its total. 31 deaths have been reported since Monday — an average of 10.3 per day. Should that average hold, Northeast Tennessee could see more than 70 new deaths this week — well-above the current single-week record of 58 reported between Dec. 14-20.

The eight-county region has also reported at least nine deaths in three consecutive days for the first time ever.

Statewide there were 100 new deaths reported on Wednesday, bringing Tennessee's already record December death toll to 2,208 — 32.4% of its 6,810 reported deaths. Tennessee has reported 298 new deaths since Monday, also putting it on pace to report a record number of fatalities this week. The state's record week also came between Dec. 14-20 when 609 deaths were reported.

Active cases fall again

While Northeast Tennessee's death toll is growing, its active case count is falling — declining in seven of the last nine days from a peak of more than 6,000 on Dec. 21. Wednesday's count of 4,647 was down 96 from Tuesday's count. Six of the region's eight counties reported decreases in active cases. Northeast Tennessee's active case count has fallen by more than 20% since the peak.

Sullivan (+36) and Unicoi (+1) counties were the only counties to report an increase in cases. Sullivan's rise brought its active case count past that of Washington County, which has led the region in active cases for much of the last month, save for a three-day period between Dec. 24-26.

Tennessee's active case count, however, rose on Wednesday by 172 to 72,308. The state's active case count also peaked on Dec. 21 when it reached a high of 85,406. Its count has also declined in seven of the last nine days.

Ballad nears record inpatient count, reports record number of ventilator patients

Ballad Health on Wednesday reported a record 48 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and on ventilators, while its inpatient census rose by two — now just five below the record of 335 after a sharp decline down to 275 on Dec. 24.

Ballad's Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said they were thankful for the brief drop in hospitalizations, but noted they are concerned about a post-holiday surge after Christmas and New Year's Day.

"We're also very concerned about a post-Christmas surge that we feel will happen," Deaton said, "and we could have a surge on top of a surge if we have a lot of gatherings or a lot of things happening where people aren't adhering to social distancing over the New Year's holiday."

As of Wednesday, the hospital system had 330 (+2) patients hospitalized with the virus, of which 74 (-3) were in intensive care and 48 (+3) were on ventilators. System-wide medical/surgical bed capacity was at 89.9%, while ICU capacity was at 92.7% with 37 COVID-dedicated beds remaining and 14 available ICU beds remaining.

Deaton called the dwindling number of ICU beds "very concerning" during a media briefing Wednesday morning.

"That's probably the one thing we look at daily that very much concerns us is the availability of ICU beds," Deaton said.

Ballad officials have previously said they would be converting some post-anesthesia care units into ICUs, and said Wednesday that they may turn to transitioning some emergency department rooms into ICUs to avoid an ICU overrun.