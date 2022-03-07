Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are “much less diverse” than other parts of the southeastern United States — a fact that a local nonprofit says can have significant implications for economic development.
“Our racial demographics show us to be not very diverse,” said Chris Dagenhart,vice president of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Alliance of Northeast Tennessee & Southwest Virginia. “We’re losing young people fast, and we’ve got a higher loss rate than we have entry rate.”
As soon as people graduate from college, they leave, Dagenhart said, which applies to people born here and those who have moved here for school.
“A younger demographic is attracted to an area that’s a better practitioner of diversity, equity and inclusion,” he said. “So we’re trying to change the direction.”
By and large, Dagenhart said, the local business community recognizes that this can be a significant handicap when it comes to recruiting top talent, and the DEI Alliance hopes to play a role in addressing those problems.
The organization recently announced its upcoming programming for 2022, which will include a summit on May 5 at MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center in Kingsport. It also plans to relaunch a regional directory of businesses that have pledged to uphold basic principles of diversity, equity and inclusion.
The target audience of the event in Kingsport, called “DEI Summit 2022: Regional Call to Action,” will be corporate executives, human resource professionals, nonprofit leaders, healthcare executives and other community stakeholders.
“It’s really a call to action meeting of the community to start a dialogue and to start establishing some connectivity between organizations and start to talk about best practices,” Dagenhart said.
The half-day event will start at 8 a.m. with breakfast followed by a series of speakers, a panel discussion and a lunch program. Registration will cost $45 per person at the regular rate or $30 per person at the “early bird” rate, which is available through April 8.
The SAFE program, an acronym for “supporting acceptance for everyone,” will be an online registry of businesses that have pledged to create more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces.
The principles include creating a welcoming environment for people of different backgrounds, enforcing a zero tolerance policy on bullying, and learning more about the “diverse experiences and perspectives of others.”
After completing the pledge, business owners will receive a SAFE decal to display in their store and a digital marketing toolkit.
According to the DEI Alliance, multiple studies show that strategies related to diversity, equity and inclusion encourage economic development. In contrast, a lack of diversity slows growth.
Asheville, North Carolina, and Greenville, South Carolina, for example, have minority populations of 22.1% and 32.7% respectively, the alliance says. Johnson City has a minority population of 17.8%, with Kingsport at 10.1% and Bristol, Tennessee, at 9.1%.
The alliance informally started in 2015 with a group of community leaders. More people eventually gravitated to the idea, Dagenhart said, and realizing there needed to be a more intentional focus on diversity issues, the group ultimately opted to incorporate as a nonprofit.