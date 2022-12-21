National Weather Service

While the region may not see much snow as a cold front moves through the area, it will be bitterly cold — especially on Friday, when wind chills will send temperatures well-below zero. 

The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a wind chill warning from 4 a.m. on Friday until 1 p.m. on Saturday, forecasting dangerous wind chills as low as -20 degrees in lower elevations and -35 in higher elevations. The NWS recommends people limit their time outdoors, cover any exposed skin and dress in layers if they do go out. The Weather Service also encourages people to prepare for power outages as gusty winds around 30-40 mph move through the area on Friday. 

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 

Tags

Recommended for you