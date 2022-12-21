While the region may not see much snow as a cold front moves through the area, it will be bitterly cold — especially on Friday, when wind chills will send temperatures well-below zero.
The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a wind chill warning from 4 a.m. on Friday until 1 p.m. on Saturday, forecasting dangerous wind chills as low as -20 degrees in lower elevations and -35 in higher elevations. The NWS recommends people limit their time outdoors, cover any exposed skin and dress in layers if they do go out. The Weather Service also encourages people to prepare for power outages as gusty winds around 30-40 mph move through the area on Friday.
Among their recommendations:
Close blinds and curtains to retain heat
Close doors inside to retain heat
Wear loose, lightweight but warm clothing
Eat and drink to give your body energy to warm itself, but avoid caffeine and alcohol
Stuff rags or towels in windowsills or under doors to keep heat in
“It could be dangerously cold, and with those strong winds one thing you have to worry about too is there’s also the potential for power outages,” NWS Morristown meteorologist Kyle Snowdin said.
Temperatures will drop suddenly and rapidly Friday morning, falling from the 40s around midnight on Friday to near single digits around sunrise. Snowdin said that kind of drop in temperatures is uncommon.
”You’re seeing sharp temperature drops, 30-plus degrees over a seven or eight hour period,” Snowdin said. “That is definitely uncommon to see such a drastic change in a short time.“
The Salvation Army raised its white flag Wednesday in advance of the cold temperatures, allowing more people in its shelters.
And though the extreme cold is likely to be the biggest impact the region will see from this winter storm, it’s likely the region will see some snow.
Johnson City is forecast to receive about a half-inch to an inch of snow from Thursday night to Friday afternoon. In a graphic posted online Tuesday, NWS Morristown gave Johnson City a 71% chance to receive more than an inch of snow.
Snowdin said there could be some poor driving conditions Friday morning in the area. He noted that the sharp temperature drop will likely prevent there from being any sleet or wintry mix falling.
According to data from the NWS, this Christmas Eve will be one of the coldest the region has experienced in more than 30 years. The coldest Christmas Eve on record for the area was in 1989, with a low temperature of -4 degrees. From December 23-25 in 1989, the Tri-Cities saw low temperatures of 1 degree, -4 degrees and -3 degrees — all record lows for those days.
“A lot of people see the snow in the forecast, and they get excited, and they kind of want to focus in on it, so it’s been a big point for us to make sure people are also recognizing the significance of the cold air outbreak,” Snowdin said.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.