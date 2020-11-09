Northeast Tennessee reported a record number of new novel coronavirus cases on Monday, though the state health department said on social media the increase in cases, which also set a record statewide, was due to a backlog in cases from system upgrades earlier this month. The Tennessee Department of Health said that was the reason the state saw a record number of new cases on Saturday as well.
The record day for the region came as its death toll crossed the 300-mark for the first time, while the region’s hospital system reported a record number of new and total hospitalizations.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 472 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 17,005.
- 6 new deaths in Northeast Tennessee for a total of 303.
- 177 new projected inactive cases for a total of 14,146.
- 2,540 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 54, Greene 80, Hancock 0, Hawkins 42, Johnson 12, Sullivan 128, Unicoi 26, Washington 130.
- Active cases by county: Carter 316, Greene 377, Hancock 4, Hawkins 178, Johnson 92, Sullivan 711, Unicoi 132, Washington 730.
Local data analysis
Northeast Tennessee reported a record number of new cases on Monday with 472 — the first time it has crossed the 400-mark. Two counties, Sullivan (128) and Washington (130), reported more than 100 new cases, while two others, Carter (54) and Greene (80), reported more than 50. The record increase in cases also sent the region’s active case count skyrocketing, increasing by 273 from Sunday.
Sullivan (+87) and Washington (+73) accounted for 58.6% of the region’s increase in active cases, while Greene County reported more than 50 new active cases. Carter County’s active case count increased by 34, while Hawkins County’s active case count rose by 29. Hancock, Johnson and Unicoi counties did not report increases in their active case counts.
It is important to note, however, that the state health department said the record increase in cases statewide is due to a backlog in cases from upgrades made to the reporting system earlier this month. Still, the region’s increase in active cases — which are just 131 below a record since Sept. 3 — shows Monday’s increase can’t be written off as just a statistical correction.
In Carter County, active cases are at a record level since Sept. 3’s reporting adjustment, with Greene, Hawkins, Unicoi and Washington counties nearing their records.
The region also reported a record 3,339 new tests, shattering the region’s previous record. Despite the record number of tests, 14.56% came back positive. Unicoi County reported the region’s highest positivity rate at 25.24%. Sullivan County reported more than 1,000 new tests (the first county to do so), but had a positive test rate of 13.30%.
The region also reported six new deaths, which brought the toll past 300. New deaths were reported in Carter (+1), Greene (+1), Johnson (+1), Sullivan (+1) and Unicoi (+2). Both Johnson and Unicoi counties have seen their death totals rising in recent days, but that is likely due to outbreaks at nursing homes reported in each county.
As of Friday, Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation Center in Johnson County had reported five deaths, while the Erwin Healthcare Center in Unicoi County had reported at least six.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday, thanks to a record increase of 17 patients from Sunday to Monday. As of Monday, there were 213 (+17) people hospitalized, with 41 (+3) in intensive care and 27 (+3) on ventilators. The number of patients on ventilators is the most reported by the health system.
There were 12 others awaiting test results.
The region reported seven new hospitalizations on Monday in Greene (+2), Johnson (+2), Sullivan (+2) and Washington (+1) counties. Last week, the region set a record for new hospitalizations in a week, with 69 reported between Nov. 2-8. The previous record was 59 set in late July.
School-age children
Northeast Tennessee reported a record number of new cases among school-age children as well on Monday, with 62 — topping the previous record by two. New cases were reported in Carter (+2), Greene (+12), Hawkins (+4), Johnson (+2), Sullivan (+18), Unicoi (+2) and Washington (+24).
ETSU
East Tennessee State University’s active case count fell by 18 over the weekend, down to 28 from a record of 46 reported last week — 21 students and seven staff. There were 33 (+3) people quarantined in ETSU housing, which can include those infected or awaiting test results.
Mountain Home VASince Friday, the Mountain Home VA’s active case count has increased by three, up to 110. As of Monday, there were 787 (+19) total cases attributed to the facility, of which 110 (+3) were active and 641 (+17) inactive. Thirty-six (+0) have died.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 5,919 new cases for a total of 287,770 since tracking began in March.
- 15 new deaths reported for a total of 3,610.
- 252,515 projected inactive cases.
- 1,543 hospitalizations as of Sunday.
- 54,580 new tests for a total of 3.91 million.
State data analysis:
Tennessee reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases for the second time in three days on Monday, but again that was due to a reporting backlog that is still being cleared, the state health department said. Regardless of what caused the increase, the state reported a record number of active cases since its reporting adjustment on Sept. 3.
As of Monday, there were 31,645 active cases statewide, an increase of 4,207 from Sunday, which is also a record. The state’s active case count is actually nearing the previous record of 40,492 which was set back when the state used a 21-day infectious period to calculate active cases. The state has used a 14-day period since Sept. 3.
The state also reported a record number of hospitalizations with 1,543, which surpassed the previous record on 1,532 set on Nov. 4.