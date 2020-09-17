Northeast Tennessee’s novel coronavirus-related death toll increased by five on Thursday, increasing the total deaths since Monday to 12. Last week, the region reported a record 28 deaths.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 47 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 7,900.
- 140 total deaths. Two new in Greene County, one each in Carter, Hawkins and Washington counties.
- 68 new projected inactive cases for a total of 7,017.
- 743 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 4, Greene 11, Hancock 0, Hawkins 2, Johnson 2, Sullivan 11, Unicoi 2, Washington 15.
- Active cases by county: Carter 83, Greene 78, Hancock 6, Hawkins 33, Johnson 170, Sullivan 139, Unicoi 24, Washington 210.
Data analysis
The five new COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday bring the region’s total to 140, with Greene County reporting the most — 34. Only one other county, Sullivan, has more than 30 deaths. Washington County (28) has seen its death toll more than double since the beginning of the month and has the third most deaths in the region.
The 47 new cases reported on Thursday dropped from Tuesday and Wednesday when the region reported 89 on both days. As a result, the average number of new cases per day since Monday tumbled from 103.6 to 89.5. That is still an increase over last week (56.6), but a decrease from the week prior. Washington (+15), Sullivan (+11) and Greene (+11) counties were the only ones to report a double-digit increase in cases. Hancock County was the only county to not report any new cases.
The region’s estimated active case count dropped by 26 after increasing slightly the day before. Active cases are now at 743. Overall, active cases have been trending down since the state health department changed its definition of a recovery/inactive case, reducing the region’s count by 2,406. Prior to the change, the active case count was rising, but has fallen 28% since the change was made.
Washington County still has the most active cases with 210, followed by Johnson (170) and Sullivan (139). No other county has more than 100 estimated active cases, and no county reported an increase on Thursday. Projected inactive cases, meanwhile, increased by 68 to 7,017.
The region reported 736 new tests and a 7.07% positive test rate.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health had 77 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday morning, a decrease of one from Wednesday. Hospitalizations across the health care system remain at their lowest level since late July. Eleven of those patients were in the intensive care unit, and nine were on ventilators. There were 29 people awaiting test results.
Northeast Tennessee reported four new hospitalizations in three counties: Washington (+2), Greene (+1) and Hawkins (+1).
If hospitalizations continue to remain low, it’s possible the region could see its first week with fewer than 30 new hospitalizations for the first time since mid-July. The region is currently averaging 4.75 hospitalizations per day, and needs to average fewer than 3.66 to remain below 30.
School-age children
Northeast Tennessee counties reported six new cases in the 5-18 age range on Thursday: Two each in Johnson and Washington counties and one each in Greene and Sullivan counties. Washington County continues to pace the region with 225 cases in the age group, 72 more than Sullivan County.
ETSU
East Tennessee State University reported four new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases up by two to 12 — 10 students and two employees.
Since the week of June 28, the university has reported 183 cases of COVID-19, with 171 inactive. Since classes returned the week of Aug. 23, the university has reported 66 cases of the virus, with most considered inactive. Five cases have been reported since Monday, and one is considered inactive. There were 26 people in isolation in on-campus housing as of Tuesday evening, as well, which includes positive cases, those awaiting test results or people who’ve been exposed to an infected individual.
On Thursday, ETSU Men’s Head Basketball Coach Jason Shay announced the entire team was in quarantine after two people connected with the program tested positive last week. That could explain the jump in the number of people quarantined in ETSU housing, which spiked from seven to 21 late last week.
ETSU updates its COVID-19 dashboard weekday evenings, and these numbers reflect totals as of Wednesday evening.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home reported a new death on Thursday, bringing the total attributed to it to 21.
Active cases also ticked up slightly after a steady decrease over the last several weeks, up from 31 to 33.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,053 new cases for a total of 178,140 since tracking began in March. 172,453 confirmed and 5,687 probable.
- 13 new deaths reported for a total of 2,164.
- 823 hospitalizations as of Tuesday
, Nine more than Tuesday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 21,469 new tests for a total of 2.55 million.
Drive-up testing in NET
Drive-up testing is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. corner of East G St. and Holston Ave., Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County-Blountville: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville. 423-279-2777.
Sullivan County-Kingsport: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays by appointment only, 1041 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport. 423-279-2777
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Dr., Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Rd., Johnson City, 423-975-2200.