Northeast Tennessee reported fewer than 30 new novel coronavirus infections for the third time this month, and just the 10th time since July 1 — a month that began with five consecutive days below 30.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 28 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 8,270.
- 150 total deaths. One new death was reported in Washington County.
- 51 new projected inactive cases for a total of 7,363.
- 757 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 2, Greene 1, Hancock -1, Hawkins 4, Johnson 3, Sullivan 3, Unicoi 3, Washington 12.
- Active cases by county: Carter 90, Greene 110, Hancock 6, Hawkins 58, Johnson 79, Sullivan 133, Unicoi 31, Washington 250.
Data analysis
Only one Northeast Tennessee county, Washington, reported more than 10 new cases of COVID-19 as the region reported fewer than 30 new infections for just the 10th time in the last two-and-a-half months. Five of those days were reported between July 1-5, and another was reported earlier this month when Labor Day closures led to fewer new tests and cases. The last day with fewer than 30 new cases was reported on Sept. 12.
With the decrease in new infections, estimated active infections, predictably, fell to 757. While not the lowest the region has seen since the state changed the definition of an inactive cases/recovery, it is down 25 from Sunday’s estimate. Since the reporting change on Sept. 3, the lowest active case estimate in the region was 700 on Saturday.
Only one county, Unicoi, reported an increase in active cases on Monday, though Hawkins County remained flat from Sunday. Washington County (250), continues to see the most active infections, followed by Sullivan County (133) and Greene County (110), which are the only other counties with more than 100 estimated active cases. Carter County saw the biggest reduction in active cases with eight.
The region reported 51 new projected inactive cases on Monday as well. The state considers cases inactive after 14 days, the period most patients stay infectious.
One new death was also reported in the region, in Washington County, bringing the death toll to 150 — 40% of all deaths have been reported this month alone, and 83.3% have been reported since Aug. 1. Greene County has seen the most fatalities with 37, followed by Washington County’s 33 and Sullivan County’s 31. Carter County (27) is the only other county with more than 20 deaths. Hawkins County has 16 deaths, and no other county has more than three.
Regional counties conducted 593 new tests, yielding a positive test rate of 6.41%.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by two to 76 on Monday, having plateaued over the past few days — hovering in the upper 70s since Wednesday.
Of those hospitalized, nine were in the intensive care unit, and seven were on ventilators. The number of ICU patients is the lowest the healthcare system has reported since it began releasing a daily scorecard with that data on Aug. 5. The number of patients on ventilators is tied for the lowest it’s been over the same time period. Both numbers had been mostly flat with a slight upward trend through the end of August, and began falling rapidly in September. Since Sept. 2 (the first weekday of the month), ICU patients are down 52.6%, and ventilator patients are down 46.1%.
There were five new hospitalizations reported in the region on Monday: Four in Carter County and one in Washington County.
School-age children
There were three new cases reported among children aged 5-18 years old, one each in Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.
ETSU
East Tennessee State University’s active case count remained stable from Thursday to Friday, though the university did report seven new cases according to its COVID-19 dashboard. Nineteen is the highest the university’s active case count has been since it began reporting the data late last month.
As of Friday evening, the latest data available as of Monday afternoon, there were 19 active cases of COVID-19 connected to the campus (17 students, two employees), with 33 people quarantined in ETSU housing.
Since the week of June 28, the university has reported 197 cases of COVID-19, with 178 inactive. Since classes returned the week of Aug. 23, the university has reported 80 cases of the virus. Nineteen cases were reported last week, and three are considered inactive.
Mountain Home VA
Mountain Home reported an increase in active infections over the weekend, up seven after a steady decrease in recent weeks. Of the 430 total cases, 371 are considered inactive. There have been 21 reported deaths, no change from Friday.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probably COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state every day.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 895 new cases for a total of 184,409 since tracking began in March. 178,190 confirmed and 6,219 probable.
- 15 new deaths reported for a total of 2,233.
- 166,674 projected inactive cases.
- 693 hospitalizations as of Sunday, 51 fewer than Saturday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 12,181 new tests for a total of 2.67 million.
Analysis
Though active cases dropped in the region, the state reported a slight increase of 50 new active infections, up to 15,502. Though this isn’t a record since the reporting change, it is the highest number the state has reported since Sept. 8. Tennessee reported 895 new cases, however, the fewest since Sept. 9. It is the seventh time since Sept. 1 the state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases.
There were 15 new deaths reported on Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,233.
Hospitalizations, meanwhile, have continued their steep downward trend since late last week, down 15% since Sept. 16.
The state’s positive test rate was 8.08%.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County-Blountville: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville. 423-279-2777.
Sullivan County-Kingsport: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays by appointment only, 1041 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport. 423-279-2777
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.