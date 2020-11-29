214 new cases reported in region on Sunday
Northeast Tennessee reported 214 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases following a record caseload on Saturday, while active cases remained unchanged at 2,466.
One new death was reported in Sullivan County, the region’s first in two days.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 214 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 22,849.
- 1 new death in Northeast Tennessee for a total of 414.
- 213 new projected inactive cases for a total of 19,969.
- 2,466 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 25, Greene 34, Hancock 5, Hawkins 19, Johnson 8, Sullivan 46, Unicoi 4, Washington 73.
- Active cases by county: Carter 278, Greene 309, Hancock 29, Hawkins 217, Johnson 56, Sullivan 786, Unicoi 98, Washington 693.
Local data analysis
Northeast Tennessee’s active case count remained stable on Sunday as the region reported 214 new cases, though active cases increased in four of the region’s eight counties. Active cases rose in Carter (+4), Hancock (+2), Johnson (+5) and Washington (+23) counties. Sullivan County’s active case count decreased the most, falling by 23.
Testing was down sharply from Saturday, with just over 1,100 new tests reported compared to the 2,658 reported on Saturday. Of the 1,119 new tests reported regionwide, 15.82% came back positive. Sullivan County reported the most new tests with 444, and had a positive test rate below 10% at 7.88%. Of the counties that reported more than 100 new tests, Washington County reported the highest positive test rate at 35.06% on 174 new tests.
One new death was reported in Sullivan County, snapping a two-day streak in the region with no new deaths.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by six on Sunday, the third day of increase following a brief downward trend. Since Thursday, Ballad’s inpatient total has increased by 37. As of Sunday, there were 49 (+2) patients in intensive care — a record — along with 30 (+2) on ventilators. There were 10 others awaiting test results.
There were five new hospitalizations reported regionwide, four in Washington County and one in Johnson County. There were 86 new hospitalizations reported this week, the second-highest total reported in a week.
School-age children
There were 23 new cases reported among school-age children in the region, with Greene (+2), Hancock (+1), Hawkins (+2), Johnson (+2), Sullivan (+10) and Washington (+6) reporting new cases.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 3,052 new cases for a total of 366,518 since tracking began in March.
- 13 new deaths reported for a total of 4,554.
- 2,617 new inactive cases for a total of 325,993 inactive cases.
- 2,197 hospitalizations as of Saturday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 18,742 new tests for a total of 4.46 million.
- 35,971 active cases.