Northeast Tennessee counties reported 124 new novel coronavirus infections and three new deaths on Friday, bringing the death toll since Monday to 15.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 124 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 8,607.
- 164 total deaths. Three new deaths were reported on Friday, two in Hawkins County and one in Greene County.
- 73 new projected inactive cases for a total of 7,654.
- 789 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 11, Greene 13, Hancock 0, Hawkins 13, Johnson 21, Sullivan 27, Unicoi 2, Washington 37.
- Active cases by county: Carter 87, Greene 88, Hancock 1, Hawkins 65, Johnson 104, Sullivan 174, Unicoi 25, Washington 245.
Data analysis
Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 164 on Friday with three more deaths reported in Greene (+1) and Hawkins (+2) counties. Fifteen deaths were reported since Monday. More than 40% of the region’s deaths have been reported since Sept. 1. Greene County, which has the most deaths, has continued to see its death toll climb in recent weeks, has reported 28 of its 44 deaths since the start of the month. Washington County, which has the second-most fatalities, has reported 22 deaths since Sept. 1.
The region also saw its estimated active case count grow by 48 on Friday, reaching its highest point since Sept. 18. Three counties reported more than 10 new active cases, with Johnson County (+16) seeing the largest growth. Washington County’s active case count increased by 13, while Sullivan’s grew by 11. Only one county, Hancock, reported a decrease in active infections.
Of the counties that reported new COVID-19 infections, only one, Unicoi, reported fewer than 10. Washington County (+37) had the largest increase, followed by Sullivan (+27), Johnson (+21), Greene (+13), Hawkins (+13) and Carter (+11). Hancock County did not report any new cases. Since Monday, the region’s eight counties have reported an average of 73 new cases per day, down from 100.1 last week.
Projected inactive cases increased by 73 on Friday. Active cases are considered inactive after 14 days, which is based on the expected infectious period of the disease.
There were 1,735 new tests reported on Friday, yielding a 7.49% positive test rate.
Nursing homes
There were 34 new reported cases in Northeast Tennessee nursing homes, with Agape Nursing and Rehabilitation in Johnson City accounting for 11 of them. In addition to the new cases, two new deaths were reported at Agape and Lakebridge Nursing Home in Johnson City. A total of 634 cases have been diagnosed among nursing home residents, leading to 87 deaths.
Hospitalizations
Despite a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations at Ballad Health facilities over the last two days, the number of patients in intensive care and on ventilators has doubled since Wednesday, with both at their highest point in more than two weeks.
Of the 70 people hospitalized, 16 are in intensive care (up four from Thursday) and 12 are on ventilators (up five). The increase in ICU patients is tied for a single-day increase record since yesterday, while the five-person increase in ventilator patients is a record. ICU and ventilator patient data is only reported on weekdays. The increases almost entirely wiped out the decreases reported since Sept. 1 when there were 19 ICU patients and 13 patients on ventilators.
Four new hospitalizations were reported in Northeast Tennessee, two each in Hawkins and Sullivan counties.
School-age children
There were 13 new cases reported among school-age children, with Hawkins County reporting the most with four. Other counties reporting new cases were Carter (+1), Johnson (+2), Sullivan (+3) and Washington (+3).
ETSU
East Tennessee State University’s active case count increased by four to 29 on Thursday, continuing to remain at a record level. There are 25 people quarantined in ETSU housing, which could include positive cases, probable infections or close contacts.
Since late June, 214 cases have been connected to the university, with 185 considered inactive. Ninety-seven of those cases have been diagnosed since classes returned, 17 of which have been reported since Monday.
Mountain Home VA
The Mountain Home VA facility reported a one-person decrease in active cases on Friday, and did not report any new deaths for the third straight day. In total, there have been 447 cases of COVID-19 attributed to Mountain Home, with 384 inactive cases and 25 deaths.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state every day.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,910 new cases for a total of 189,454 since tracking began in March. 182,542 confirmed and 6,912 probable.
- 42 new deaths reported for a total of 2,352.
- 172,618 projected inactive cases.
- 692 hospitalizations as of Thursday, down 82 from Wednesday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 33,296 new tests for a total of 2.75 million
Analysis
Despite an increase of nearly 2,000 new cases on Friday (1,910), the state’s daily new case average since Monday is well below last week’s average of 1,670 — though it is still an increase from the 1,100 new case average recorded between Sept. 7-13.
After falling by more than 700 on Thursday, estimated active cases in the state rose by about 400 to 14,484. The number of projected new inactive cases was 1,465.
There were 42 new deaths reported on Friday, bringing the toll since Monday up to 134. Though unlikely to reach the 213 single-week death record set between Sept. 7-13, this week’s toll will likely eclipse that of last week’s 140. It is already the eighth deadliest week of the pandemic.
The state’s positive test rate was 6.30% on 33,296 new tests.
Drive-up testing
Drive-up testing is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
• Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G St. and Holston Ave., Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
• Greene County: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
• Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
• Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
• Sullivan County-Blountville: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville. 423-279-2777.
• Sullivan County-Kingsport: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays by appointment only, 1041 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport. 423-279-2777
• Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
• Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.