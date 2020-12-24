Northeast Tennessee counties reported 294 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections on Thursday, its second day with fewer than 300 new reported cases this week — something that hasn't happened since late November.

The region had a net-increase of 292 cases as Johnson County's total was reduced by two. Sullivan County was the region's only one to report more than 100 new cases, while Washington County reported a seven-day low of 63.

And though the drop in reported cases appears like positive news, the region's positive test rate on Thursday was 18.75%. That mark was lower than the region reported on Tuesday (29.96%) or Wednesday (31.02%), but it still indicates that the virus is spreading rapidly in the region.

Over the last seven days, the region's positive test rate is above 20% due to a decline in testing, with the region averaging 2,058 new tests per day over that time compared to 2,798 in the previous seven days. The difference is even more stark since Monday, with Northeast Tennessee reporting an average of 1,571 new tests per day this week, while last week's average was 2,821. Overall there were 1,307 new tests reported in the region, the highest total since Monday.

Ballad Health reports fewest hospitalizations in more than two weeks

Ballad Health's COVID-19 inpatient census dropped by 30 on Thursday, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 275 -- the lowest count since Dec. 8 and the largest single-day drop the hospital system has reported.

Though Ballad did not report the number of admissions and discharges overnight, the decline could be due to the system's "Safe at Home" program for those on the border of needing admission. Those borderline patients who come into a hospital are given oxygen, pulse oximeters and telehealth appointments to monitor their progress. Ballad's Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during a press conference on Wednesday that the program has treated 250 patients, of which around 45 to 50 have been discharged.

“It’s basically a care-at-home model, and that’s been very successful at helping us reduce those borderline admissions,” said Dr. Clay Runnels, the system’s chief physician executive.

Of the 275 (-30) inpatients, 62 (+3) were in intensive care and 41 (-1) were on ventilators. There were 78 (+4) designated COVID-19 beds still available.

Region's active case count declines again

Seven of Northeast Tennessee's eight counties reported a drop in active cases, led by Washington County's decline on 176. Region-wide, active cases fell by 330 as only Hancock County (+3) reported a net-increase in active cases.

Both Sullivan (1,406) and Washington (1,370) counties remain the only one's in the region with more than 1,000 active cases after Greene County's total fell below the mark earlier in the week. Because of Washington County's drop-off of 176 active cases on Thursday, Sullivan County overtook it for the county with the highest count, the first time that's happened since Dec. 4.

There were 5,200 total active cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday, about 6.7% of the state's total of 77,392.

Note: Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 testing sites will be closed tomorrow for Christmas. Additionally, the TDH will not be releasing a case report on Friday, and will instead release Friday and Saturday's data on Saturday.