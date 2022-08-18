Recovery Resources unveiled its sixth and newest house, 1005 Buffalo St., in its Recovery Living Program on Wednesday afternoon.
The house is the second Johnson City location for the program. The first house is located at 311 Roosevelt St.
Recovery Resources is a 501 c 3 nonprofit organization geared toward supporting those in Northeast Tennessee recovering from substance abuse and addiction. It was founded by three friends, Craig Forrester, Tabitha Edwards and Roger Powell, in 2018 after each of them had entered long-term recovery.
“Our community of people in recovery didn’t know how to access the services that were available to them,” said Forrester. “So we started off with just treatment referrals. We’d help them get into other sober living houses. We’d help them get employment, and we started doing furniture donations and then we started doing houses.”
So far, Recovery Resources has provided six houses, four in Kingsport and two in Johnson City, with a total of 63 beds for those in recovery. Forrester said all beds are typically full, and they do have a waiting list.
The new Ricky Davis House holds 12 beds and, like all of their houses, is named after someone who died from a drug overdose. Davis’ mother was there for the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.
“He was a fantastic human,” said Forrester, “maybe one of the most unique people on the planet.”
Forrester sang praises on not just Davis, but all of the other men in the program as well, clearly showing pride in their accomplishments and growth.
“We’ve had some fantastic success stories,” said Forrester. “A lot of guys do really, really good.”
Each member of the Recovery Living program is required to work and must attend two outside meetings such as Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous, along with the three weekly in-house meetings. These meetings take place Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 7-8 p.m. and include life skill topics such as how to build a credit score, how to get out of debt, cooking, faith-based organization visits and 12-step programs among other things.
Residents are also drug tested a minimum of once a week, and if a test comes back positive they are offered recovery treatment. The Recovery Living program charges residents $135 a week, but that covers housing, utilities, food, hygiene needs and internet.
The program accepts men who are either coming out of recovery treatment or incarceration with a history of substance use issues. Applications can be filled out online at https://www.recoveryresourcestn.org/recovery-living/.
Recovery Resources and its programs are supported by the local community, so they are always open to volunteers, donations and partnerships. To find out how you can help, visit https://www.recoveryresourcestn.org/get-involved/.
There will also be a fundraiser on Sept. 3 at the Addiction Recovery Center, 3763 11W Blountville, from 4-7 p.m. This will include food, inflatables and live music.