The fundraiser event is the first of what will be an annual event hosted by Recovery Resources.

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

Recovery Resources is hosting its inaugural fundraising event Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at the Addiction Recovery Center, 3763 11W Blountville.

Admission is free and the event will include a variety of activities for people of all ages. Money raised will support Recovery Resources in funding housing programs and buses for transportation of program participants.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

