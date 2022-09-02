Recovery Resources is hosting its inaugural fundraising event Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at the Addiction Recovery Center, 3763 11W Blountville.
Admission is free and the event will include a variety of activities for people of all ages. Money raised will support Recovery Resources in funding housing programs and buses for transportation of program participants.
“It’s kind of a family fun event. We’re going to have a bouncy house for the kids. We’re going to have a few people in recovery who are coming out to play (music) for us,” said co-founder Tabitha Edwards. “We’re going to do a fundraising event where we throw pies at our program director Craig Foster. We are going to be selling hot dogs and t-shirts for Recovery Resources and then we’ll have an auction.”
The auction will include various gift cards and other items. Staff and board members will be present to share information about the organization and ways that people can get involved or participate in recovery programs.
“You know, this is Recovery Month,” said Edwards. “So it’s kind of our way of celebrating that people do recover and that given the opportunity, people can learn how life can be good separate from drugs and alcohol and give them some meaning back to their life. So we hope people will come out and have a good time with their family and friends.”
Recovery Resources is a 501 ( 3 ) C nonprofit organization geared towards supporting those in Northeast Tennessee recovering from substance use and addiction. It was founded by three friends, Craig Forrester, Tabitha Edwards and Roger Powell, in 2018 after each had entered long-term recovery.
They currently offer several resources, including treatment access, recovery navigation, peer support, recovery living, recovery groups and more. Recovery Resources currently has six houses, four in Kingsport and two in Johnson City, that provide a total of 63 beds for those in recovery.
