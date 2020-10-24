Northeast Tennessee reported another 273 cases of novel coronavirus Saturday, continuing a record week of infections, while 13 percent of all tests performed were positive.
The statewide positive rate was 9.67%.
The region also reported two new COVID-19-related deaths and nine new hospitalizations. Statewide, a total of 3,100 people had died.
After a record single-day count of 347 on Friday, Saturday’s cases in the upper eight counties brought the week’s six-day total to 1,495 new cases. The region had set a seven-day record with 1,143 new cases the week ending Oct. 18.
In October, 4,058 new cases had been reported to date, surpassing the previous monthly record of 3,411 set in August with still a week to go.
Saturday’s new cases also took Northeast Tennessee’s active case count to a new high of 2,162 under the state’s current method of categorizing infections. Since Sept. 3, the state has declared infections inactive after 14 days based on the average time patients remain infectious. Active infections constitute the number of new cases over the same period minus deaths.
Relative to population, Northeast Tennessee’s active case rate was 423.6 per 100,000, well beyond the statewide figure of 358.1.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- Total cases: 13,095. New cases: 273.
- Active cases: 2,162. Net new active cases: 113.
- Inactive cases: 10,716. Cases reaching inactive status: 158.
- Positive test rate: 13% from 2,133 new tests.
- Total deaths: 217. New deaths: 2.
- Hospitalizations: 691 over the course of the pandemic. New hospitalizations: 9.
- Cases among school-age children: 1,309. New cases: 35.
All eight counties reported new cases Saturday. Sullivan County by far had the most at 113, nearly twice Washington County’s 62. Three other counties also were in double digits: Carter 34, Greene 30 and Hawkins 18. Unicoi reported nine, while Johnson reported five and Hancock reported two.
Sullivan, the region’s most populous county, also had the largest number of active cases at 836 followed by Washington at 561,
One new death each was reported in Washington and Hawkins. Washington’s death toll reached 50, just one death behind the region’s leader, Greene, at 51.
Tennessee by the numbers
- Total cases: 244,087. New cases: 2,574.
- Active cases: 24,243. Net new active cases: 440.
- Inactive cases: 216,744. Cases reaching inactive status: 2,110.
- Positive test rate: 9.67% from 26,312 new tests.
- Total deaths: 3,100. New deaths: 24.
- Hospitalizations: 9,926 over the course of the pandemic. New hospitalizations: 44.
- Current hospitalizations: 1,247. Net difference from Friday: -41.
Having set a record with 3,606 new cases on Friday, Tennessee’s count for the week grew to 15,342. Tennessee had reported 47,947 new cases thus far in October with seven days to go, compared to 41,206 in all of September and 48,974 in August but still shy of the record of 62,429 in July.
Tennessee’s active case count reached 24,243, also a record since the change in calculations occurred Sept. 3.