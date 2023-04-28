When the Tennessee Three debacle--perceived by many as an unforced error by Tennessee’s Republican legislators--was followed quickly by the resignation of District 3 representative Scotty Campbell on workplace discrimination and harassment charges, the national media pounced.
CNN, The Daily Beast and John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight snarked away at Tennessee, and Johnson County, in an effort to pair the two unconnected events as some kind of karmic retribution.
The resulting special election in August will be closely watched and judged, and party leaders in Johnson County are pushing to find the right candidates to step forward into the role vacated by Campbell.
Prior to selecting a permanent solution, the Johnson County Commission will appoint an interim replacement at a special meeting on Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. in the county courthouse. Candidates for the interim appointment will present their case to the commission at that time.
According to Sheila Campbell, executive assistant to Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter, “The Mayor is managing the process of speaking with those who are interested in serving as the interim successor, ensuring that the proper protocols are being employed for this process, and keeping the lines of communication open with the County Commission.”
Randy Dandurand, the chairman of the Johnson County Republican Party, has also been fielding calls from interested parties from Johnson, Hawkins and Sullivan counties. He reports that some of them may run for the position. However, a number were unaware of the requirements of the role, as well as were surprised at how little it paid.
The campaign for a permanent replacement has already begun, and the filing deadline of May 11 is looming large. According to William Marsh, the chairman of the Johnson County Democratic Party, the filing petition only requires 25 signatures, and he is confident that that requirement can be met by at least one, if not more, candidates. “We hope to find a qualified candidate that has a good heart, morals and ethics and whose motivation is to help all of the citizens in this district rather than a path to power, fame, and to enrich themselves,” he said.
Dandurand agrees, listing “a servant’s heart” as one of the first qualifications for someone running for office. “It needs to be someone who can go the distance and win an election,” he continued, “someone with strong conservative values and someone whose past will not invite disrespect.”
Both Dandurand and Marsh hope Campbell’s replacement will seek guidance and resources from Nashville to tackle issues such as the fentanyl crisis, and Dandurand specifically hopes the new representative will back up Mayor Larry Potter’s efforts to purchase the former National Guard Armory to be used as a trade school. “We hope for funding for programs to certify people in HVAC work, diesel mechanics, and other trades to motivate people to go to work, feed their families, and gain self-esteem,” he said.
Marsh also envisions a use for this and other abandoned buildings. “We would like to look into starting a women's shelter with day-care and which would provide resources to help raise a healthy family,” he said.
At Thursday evening’s meeting of the Johnson County Republican Party, Mayor Potter updated the packed room on the progress towards appointing the interim replacement, and Dandurand spoke briefly about Campbell, encouraging fellow Republicans to thank Campbell for his efforts and not to judge him too harshly.
Three candidates jockeying for position in the upcoming election pitched their conservative bona fides to the crowd. Sullivan County commissioner Angie Stanley attended with Bob Harshbarger, whose wife, Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, endorsed Stanley for Campbell’s position. Neal Kerney, who ran against Campbell in 2020, announced his candidacy, as did nationally known self-defense expert Dennis Root. Speaking to the group, Root noted, “There are multiple people interested in serving people, and that’s what it should be about. Serving you.”
Pundits around the country may hope that this election is some kind of bellwether or is symbolic of the polarized state of national politics, but here the leadership is concerned only with finding a representative who will best serve the needs of the residents of Johnson County.