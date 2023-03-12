The Kingsport Times News, Johnson City Press and Bristol Now asked their Facebook followers to share their memories from the Blizzard of ‘93. Below are some of their responses.
“We made the front page of the Times News during this snow storm, our dog jumped off the bridge above our house and lived.” — Natoshia Spears Blankenbecler
“About 2:30 a.m. after playing at Pretzel’s: ‘Hey, let’s stop by Kroger and get 2 frozen Fox deluxe pizzas ($0.89) and a 2 liter orange soda ($0.89). That should work.’ The next day: ‘Let’s stop by the Salvation Army to eat on our 3 mile walk to my brother’s house who just stocked up on groceries.’” — Phil Bowman
“My grandmother, mother and myself had went to Knoxville to move my great grandmother up here to Church Hill and got snowed in at her house. I was 6 years old. We lost power, and my dad was stuck here at home for his birthday by himself.” — Emily Grace Robinette
“I remember having no electricity for days and being one of 6 small children. Mom had to heat formula for the baby on a kerosene heater. At one point, one of my baby sisters fell on the heater and badly burned herself. We were living in a trailer and all 8 of us huddled in the living room and kitchen with blankets blocking the doorways to conserve heat.” — Harmoney Kennedy Witte
“Went to Virginia to get married hadn’t started snowing yet. On way home back to Kingsport it was really coming down! We lived in a small mobile home and yes this is our honeymoon night. We woke the next morning with no power and so we was going to my mother in law but opened the door to find we was not getting out; the door was snowed shut. We had to be shoveled out and end up going to our friends home to stay a week or two to stay warm with kerosene heat and also cooked on it! Very memorable night and the best night ever! March 12 will be 30 years of an amazing marriage.” — Susan and Milford Powers
“I had to walk up hill in snow up to my waist to bottle feed our calves and take them water. Good times!” — Della Mullins
“Was working in a long term care facility. Got stuck there for 3 days! Felt like a gopher coming out of his hole when we got to go home!” — Donna Pierson
“I experienced it as a 9 year old, so my memories from the storm were mostly magical moments of endless days and even nights of sledding down our neighborhood road and neighbor’s cow pasture. It felt like a mini vacation having both parents home and cooking over a propane burner that was set up in the living room. I’m sure they were having a much different experience than I was.” — Laura D. Hurd
“I was supposed to have my last fitting for my wedding dress that weekend. We got married 6 weeks after the blizzard.” — Cathy Robbins
“I was working 12 hour shifts in IT at Eastman. We lived in Piney Flats at the time; our power was out for 10 days. I stayed in Kingsport with a co-worker so I could get to work. My husband (was on long weekend) stayed home with the cat and dog and used kerosene heat and cooked on a camp stove. He lucked out after a few days and rented a generator just as someone was returning it.” — Leslie Latture
“I was in Ky. My cousin had an appendix almost rupture while her mother was staying with my aunt who was terminally ill with cancer. She had to drive about 2 hrs (in snow and ice) to be with her daughter. I took care of my aunt until the day she passed. Special time with her I’ll never forget.” — Dee Miller
“Our granddaughter was born in the middle of the storm. No vehicles allowed on roads other than emergency vehicles. We were able to see her three days after she was born!” — Sally McGinty Straley
“In the hospital giving birth to my first child. March 16th.” — Rebecca Ellen Roosa
“My neighbor came on his Ford tractor to dig us out! My dogs were trapped by snow in their dog house! I dug them out! It was warm in the sun that next day; we put our milk and cheese in the snow, and had a barbecue! (In Greenville)” — Jan Farmer