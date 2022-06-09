Have you been on the lookout for the perfect furry friend to add to your family?
The Appalachian Highlands Humane Society has just the dog, according to Head of Public Relations and Program Coordinator Halee Robinson
Raya’s Story
Raya is a 2-year-old loving pup in search of a family to call her own. This is her story, as told to the Press by Robinson.
“Day in and day out Raya waits for her ‘furever’ home. She came to the Appalachian Highlands Humane Society back in early February,” Robinson said. “A kind veteran found her tied to a local hotel fence post. The poor girl did not even have a collar on! The person(s) that abandoned her used a belt to tie her up and then left her in the cold, wintery conditions.”
Despite her rough past, Raya has not become fearful of life.
“Raya is roughly 2 years old and is one of the most intelligent dogs we have ever met. From our very first meeting, she has just wanted to please us,” Robinson said. “She has a heart of gold and her eyes will win you over in an instant. Raya loves humans and other dogs.”
Raya works with a trainer weekly to help her become the best dog she can be, according to Robinson. Her trainer only has good things to say about her and even thinks Raya could become a therapy dog.
Along with training, this sweet girl is certainly living life to the fullest while she awaits adoption.
“Raya enjoys afternoons out with the Humane Society staff and volunteers,” Robinson said. “She loves hanging her head out the window allowing the breeze to blow her ears. Stopping for a Starbucks pup cup is an absolute must.”
Although she’s surely enjoying each pup cup, Raya has been with the Humane Society for more than three months now.
“Raya is patiently waiting for someone to come along and sweep her off her paws, helping her to forget the rough past in which she has endured,” Robinson said. “Raya would thank you a million times over with tail wags, companionship, and loads of goofy entertainment.”
If you are interested in giving Raya the life she deserves, you can submit an adoption application online at hswctn.org. You may also call Halee at (423) 926-8533 with any questions or to schedule a meet and greet. Other available animals can also be found at hswctn.org/adopt/.