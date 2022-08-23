ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will host the Connect Leadership Conference on Friday, Sept. 16, featuring University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd as the keynote speaker.
The event will be held at the main campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton, located at 426 Tennessee Highway 91. The doors will open at 7:45 a.m., with welcoming remarks beginning around 8:15 a.m. The conference will end at 11:45 a.m.
President Boyd brings years of experience in business, commerce, government and higher education to the event. He was appointed president of the University of Tennessee System by the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees on March 27, 2020, following a 16-month period as interim president. With his wife, Jenny Boyd, he also owns Boyd Sports, LLC, parent company of the Tennessee Smokies. The company also owns the Johnson City Doughboys and operates the Elizabethton River Riders and operates the Kingsport Axmen.
Boyd is the founder of Kingsport-based Radio Systems Corporation, a company that produces over 4,000 pet-related products under the brand name PetSafe, Invisible Fence, ScoopFree and SportDog. The company employs more than 1,400 people, with offices in six countries around the world.
Boyd has served the state of Tennessee in numerous roles, including serving as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and as the governor’s special advisor on higher education, where he was the architect for Tennessee Promise and Drive to 55. He is also the founder and chairman of the non-profit Tennessee Achieves.
In addition to Boyd’s presentation, the conference will also feature a number of break-out workshops, led by an array of business leaders. They include:
•Complicated Communications, led by Jon Lundberg, Tennessee’s state senator for the 4th Senatorial District. Lundberg is also president of President Corporate Image, Inc.;
•Entrepreneurship: The Dream is Free, led by Keddrain Bowen, owner of Fanatics 101 and author of the book The Dream is Free.
•Human Resources: Dealing with Difficult People, led by Katie Kennedy, senior vice president for human resources, Bank of Tennessee;
•Leadership in a Team, led by Lauren Gullett, vice president for enrollment, Milligan University;
•Panel Discussion for Small Business: “A lawyer, a banker, and a CPA all walk into a small business”, led by Brandon L. Casey, of Casey Law; John Wagner, senior vice president, Carter County Bank, and Sarah Presnell, partner of Blackburn, Childers & Steagall, PLC;
•Sponsor Your Cake and Eat It Too: How to actually raise money, not just throw a party, led by Jenni Greenwell, Carter County Bank public releations and event manager; and Joy McCray, executive director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce.