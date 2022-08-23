Chamber of Commerce
Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will host the Connect Leadership Conference on Friday, Sept. 16, featuring University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd as the keynote speaker.

The event will be held at the main campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton, located at 426 Tennessee Highway 91. The doors will open at 7:45 a.m., with welcoming remarks beginning around 8:15 a.m. The conference will end at 11:45 a.m.

