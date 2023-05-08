Covered Bridge Jams
ELIZABETHTON — The Covered Bridge Bluegrass Jamboree will be back again at the Covered Bridge Park this year. The Jamboree will take place on June 17 and will feature Grammy Award-winning artist Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys, as they celebrate more than 75 years of The Clinch Mountain style of music.

Ralph II began working professionally for his father in 1995. With three no. 1 singles in his career, including the 2019 hit “Beautiful Hills of Home,” Ralph II and his band configuration bring a lot of talent, energy and humor to the stage as they perform old-time favorites, bluegrass hits and new original material.

