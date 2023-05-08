ELIZABETHTON — The Covered Bridge Bluegrass Jamboree will be back again at the Covered Bridge Park this year. The Jamboree will take place on June 17 and will feature Grammy Award-winning artist Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys, as they celebrate more than 75 years of The Clinch Mountain style of music.
Ralph II began working professionally for his father in 1995. With three no. 1 singles in his career, including the 2019 hit “Beautiful Hills of Home,” Ralph II and his band configuration bring a lot of talent, energy and humor to the stage as they perform old-time favorites, bluegrass hits and new original material.
Ralph II has had two Grammy nominations on previous albums he recorded with Rebel Records. In 2002 he earned his first Grammy along with his father Dr. Ralph Stanley for their collaboration with Jim Lauderdale on ‘Lost in the Lonesome Pines.’ Ralph II has proven to be an accomplished songwriter and has six solo albums under his belt, along with the highly acclaimed duet album with his father titled ‘Side by Side.’ Playing more than 200 shows a year, Ralph Stanley II and The Clinch Mountain Boys are an audience favorite at festivals, clubs, arenas, amphitheaters, country fairs and wherever the blue bus might take them.
Stemwinder and Tim Decker & Tennessee River will also perform.
"We are extremely excited about this year's Bluegrass Jamboree and hope that everyone in the community and those in our surrounding areas will come out and enjoy some awesome music in a beautiful setting," said David Nanney, recreation manager for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. “We are truly delighted to bring this special musical event that showcases an internationally known artist, Ralph Stanley II and The Clinch Mountain Boys and the beauty of our historic Covered Bridge Park and downtown Elizabethton,” Nanney said.
Covered Bridge Bluegrass Jamboree is free to the public and will begin at 5 p.m.