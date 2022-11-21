Carter County Commission

Carter County deputies and their families in the audience applauded the vote after the Carter County Commission approved a $5 per hour pay increase for Sheriff’s Office employees on Monday night.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission approved a $5 per hour increase for employees of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office on Monday evening.

The raise was approved by 22 of the 24 commissioners, with Brad Johnson and Patty Duffield abstaining. The increase will mean that the starting pay for deputies with no experience will jump from $13.47 per hour to $18.47 per hour for corrections officers. It will jump from $13.80 per hour to $18.80 for new patrol officers.

Reporter

John Thompson

