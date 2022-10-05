ELIZABETHTON — There will be plenty of events going on at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park during October, especially toward the beginning of the month with the 27th Annual Sycamore Shoals Quilt Show this coming weekend and some scary stuff toward the end of the month with Death Comes to Sabine Hill just before Halloween.
The annual quilt show will run from Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7-9. On Friday and Saturday, the show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday’s show will run from 1-4:30 p.m. This three-day exhibition, sponsored by the Sycamore Shoals Stitchers, features a show and demonstrations by local quilters. Bed quilts, wall hangings, holiday and baby quilts, miniatures and antique quilts will be on display.
There will be plenty of other things going on at the park between the annual quilt show and Halloween.
On Friday, Oct. 7, there will be a ranger-led bike ride from 10-11 a.m. Admission is $5 and this is one of the events in which participants will have to register. Pre-registration can be done online at www.tnstateparks.com. Join Ranger Jason Davis for a ride from the park, up the Elizabethton Linear Trail to the Covered Bridge, then back to the park via the Tweetsie Trail. The total loop will be about 6 miles and take approximately one hour, depending on the average ability of the attending participants. Portions of the route will not be suitable for pull-behind child carriers. Participants should dress appropriately for the weather, bring your own water and bike. Participants will meet in front of the Visitor’s Center.
In addition to the quilt show on Saturday, Oct. 8, the park will have two other offerings.
Bird watchers will be up early at 8 a.m. for bird walks with the Lee and Lois Herndon Tennessee Ornithological Society. The bird walks will also be held at 8 a.m. on the Saturdays of Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. The birders and naturalists will meet at Sycamore Shoals during the migratory season.
Tours of the Carter Mansion will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Saturday Oct. 22, and on Sunday, Oct. 16. Registration is required and tickets are $9 for adults, $5 for students, ages 7 to 17. Children 6 and under are admitted free.
Historical Interpreter Slade Nakoff will lead the tour of Tennessee’s oldest frame house. Participants will discover the secrets of this elegant frontier home and learn the history of the family who built it between 1775 and 1780. The John and Landon Carter Mansion is located at 1931 Broad St. Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase.
Gardening with Ben Hunter will be offered on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is free, but registration is required. Gardener extraordinaire Ben Hunter will be sharing his experiences and techniques for growing the garden of your dreams. The program meets in the park gathering room.
The Halloween special, Death Comes to Sabine Hill, will take place during Friday through Sunday, Oct. 28-30, and registration will be required. The program takes varying themes:
• Death Comes to Sabine Hill — Twilight Tours and Wake will take place on Oct. 28-29. The tours are $12 and take place each evening at 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8, and 8:30. Participants will take a special after-hours tour of the historic Taylor House. Pay your respects to the deceased at the wake and meet historically dressed interpreters throughout the house and grounds as they demonstrate the customs and professions associated with death, mourning, and funerals in Early America. These tours deal with subject matter that may be too sensitive for younger visitors. Parental discretion is advised.
• Death Comes to Sabine Hill — Daytime Visitation will be offered on Oct. 29 at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Demonstrations on the grounds will include a coffin maker, grave digger, sexton, professional mourner, burial society and resurrectionist. Participants may also take a self-guided tour of the historic Taylor House as each room will be displayed with various death and mourning customs in early America.
• Death Comes to Sabine Hill — Early American Funeral will be offered on Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Admission is free. The event culminates at Sycamore Shoals State Park, where an early American funeral service will be recreated. Join the mourners in the funeral procession and attend the burial of the dearly departed.