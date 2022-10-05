Sycamore Shoals State Park

Death was an occasional visitor to Sabine Hill when it was the residence of the Taylor Family in the 19th century. Death will once again visit the Federalist-style house this October.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — There will be plenty of events going on at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park during October, especially toward the beginning of the month with the 27th Annual Sycamore Shoals Quilt Show this coming weekend and some scary stuff toward the end of the month with Death Comes to Sabine Hill just before Halloween.

The annual quilt show will run from Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7-9. On Friday and Saturday, the show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday’s show will run from 1-4:30 p.m. This three-day exhibition, sponsored by the Sycamore Shoals Stitchers, features a show and demonstrations by local quilters. Bed quilts, wall hangings, holiday and baby quilts, miniatures and antique quilts will be on display.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video