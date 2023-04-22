MOUNTAIN HOME — The National Society of Professional Engineers named Kevin Milliken, chief engineer at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, as the 2023 Chief Engineer of the Year as part of its annual program to recognize top-performing federal engineers.

Milliken was nominated for his work overseeing Quillen VA Medical Center projects including a new sky bridge, parking garage, COVID-19 inpatient space and remote lab, expansions in Morristown and Knoxville, and other construction and renovation projects totaling more than $87 million.

