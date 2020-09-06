Q&A with Johnson City school board candidate David Linville

As an East Tennessee State University health sciences leader and parent, David Linville says he has what it takes to help lead the Johnson City Board of Education into the future.
Linville, a University of Tennessee chemistry and ETSU Quillen College of Medicine and education doctorate graduate, recently filed to run in the November board election for which there are three open seats.
He joins six other candidates: Kenneth Herb Greenlee, Ginger Carter, Beth Simpson, Matt Wilhjelm and incumbents Jonathan Kinnick and Paula Treece.
Linville recently corresponded with the Press to tell us more about himself and his goals as a potential board member.
How long have you been a part of the Johnson City community?
I have lived in Johnson City for over 24 years. I moved here in 1996 to attend medical school.
What makes you right for the job?
My passion for education began when I was a teaching assistant in college. I am a tenured professor of medical education at ETSU and serve as a leader helping manage the core academic mission of the university. My current role is executive vice provost for academics and health. In that role, I help oversee many academic components of the colleges at ETSU. In addition, I have focused responsibility with ETSU Health, which includes the colleges of medicine, nursing, pharmacy, public health, and clinical and rehabilitative health sciences. My experience at ETSU has included overseeing the medical school’s curriculum, coordinating the residency training programs at the medical school, and most recently serving as the ETSU’s first secretary of the Board of Trustees. With the creation of ETSU’s new board, I gained first-hand knowledge of how a governing board operates. I also have the experience of being the parent of children in our school system. I currently have a 10th-grader and an eighth-grader. Also, I have experience with my stepson, who received a special education diploma at age 22 from Science Hill after starting in the Johnson City School System special education program at age 3. I have gained first-hand experience in how an individual with severe intellectual and developmental disabilities can excel as a student in our schools. I am confident that my diverse experiences would be an asset to the school board.
What do you think are some of the biggest challenges in education today?
One of the biggest challenges today is providing an equitable education for all students who have vastly different circumstances and ability levels. Providing rigorous classes, mental health services, fine arts education, technical skills education, athletics, and countless clubs while trying to assist those who are food insecure or at-risk is an incredible responsibility held by our teachers and staff. Operating during a pandemic has further highlighted many of these challenges that we rise to meet. The key to a school system’s success is having a solid plan but being flexible and nimble when change is necessary, allocating resources wisely, and attracting and retaining exceptional teachers and staff.
How do you think the board should go about tackling those challenges?
The school board’s responsibility is to lead, upholding the values held in partnership with the community, school system leaders, teachers, students and parents. The board’s central role is to understand the complex issues we face and provide a clear vision of how we reach our goals. Resources are scarce, and members of the school board must work collaboratively to solve problems and make decisions that provide smart solutions to the identified challenges.
What are some hot-button education issues that are most important to you?
There are several topics important to me including school safety, anti-bullying, standardized testing and maximizing the use of technology in education. Also, of great importance is ensuring we are able to sustain a culture of excellence and growth, where each student reaches their highest potential.