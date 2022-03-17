The Celebrate Life Yaun Mission will hold a community birthday celebration at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, at the Carver Recreation Center, 322 Watauga Ave.
The event will be a free birthday party for everyone, with food, gifts and entertainment.
The mission of the Celebrate Life Yaun Mission is to bring individuals together to celebrate life events within an atmosphere of unconditional love and faith as Christ commanded.
