Even before the pandemic, the number of children and adolescents experiencing mental health struggles was on the rise.
In 2021, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued a public health advisory on youth mental health, and the statistics inside were stark. The proportion of high school students experiencing persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness rose 40% from 2009-2019. The share of students seriously considering suicide was up 36%. The share that had a suicide plan increased by 44%.
Perhaps most startling was the fact that the suicide rate among those aged 10-24 rose by 57% from 2007 and 2018. And despite an overall decline in suicide rates in 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 6,643 people in that age group committed suicide in 2020 — up 2.3% from 2019.
“It would be a tragedy if we beat back one public health crisis only to allow another to grow in its place,” the advisory said.
It’s a national crisis, and this region hasn’t been spared.
Woodridge, Ballad Health’s psychiatric hospital, saw a “tremendous surge in the need for emergency psychiatric stabilization” during the pandemic. Dr. Carlos Isaza, medical director for Woodridge’s adolescent unit, said the facility saw a 30% increase in the utilization of emergency psychiatric services, which “put a lot of stress on the system,” during which the hospital implemented surge capacity plans.
“From our perspective, we absolutely saw a surge in the need for pediatric emergency (care) that mirrored what was seen at a national level,” Isaza said.
Teen girls have been hit particularly hard, according to Isaza, who noted that last year Woodridge saw a 50% increase in children presenting with suicidal behavior or self-harming.
“Across the board we’re seeing a real need,” Isaza said.
Ballad’s Behavioral Health CEO Tammy Albright said there have been long wait times for inpatient beds, causing the health system to hold patients in regular hospitals.
“Our goal is for them not to have to wait in hospitals for a long period of time, but, you know, that does happen — especially if there are high-acuity patients that need those high-acuity services that we can provide,” Albright said. “Sometimes those kids do have to wait longer periods of time, especially for specialty type beds that sometimes are very limited.”
The problem, unfortunately, is not one that’s likely to go away once the pandemic is further in society’s rearview mirror.
Albright said Ballad projects an 11% increase in the need for inpatient pediatric behavioral health services and a 13% increase in demand for outpatient services in the next five years.
“We know that this is not going away,” Albright said. “This is just going to be something we need to deal with.”
To that end, Albright said Ballad is in the process of opening a walk-in clinic at Woodridge, construction of which is ongoing, and said Ballad plans to open an outpatient child-adolescent behavioral health clinic.
“How do we build services and structures to try to, number one, identify kids that are having mental health issues early on in the process (and get them) connected to treatment so that they’re not in crisis?” Albright said. “That’s our goal.”
That’s where community partners like East Tennessee State University come into play.
Dr. Matthew Tolliver is one of many at ETSU working to address the pediatric mental health crisis in the region by training and retaining more providers, as well as integrating more behavioral health providers within primary care offices.
Tolliver said ETSU is training students with a four-year workforce training grant to help them secure a doctorate in psychology, a masters degree in social work or training them to be psychiatric nurse practitioners.
Following the first year of the program, Tolliver said ETSU was able to hire several post-doctoral fellows as clinical physiologists, which will allow them to better staff the school’s own clinics and put staff in other primary care clinics they haven’t been able to integrate with.
“We’re trying to create this training pipeline where you can come into our region as a student at ETSU or surrounding university, and then get training in how to do this integrated behavioral health stuff and then not have to leave and go somewhere else because there are no jobs available that are of interest to you,” Tolliver said, “but to actually create these positions that people are excited about, that are well-paying that people are willing to stay for so that we’re able to put a dent in that shortage.”
Isaza said he’s particularly excited about that program at East Tennessee State University, noting that many talented students leave the region to pursue training that, previously, wasn’t available here.
“By developing these training opportunities here locally, it’ll dramatically increase access to that kind of sub-specialty care, so we’re super excited about that,” Isaza said.
Dr. Jodi Polaha, who founded and is the current director of the Institute for Integrated Behavioral Health, said they have more than a dozen students who will be finishing their degrees within the next two years.
“We make a big deal out of keeping people in the region,” said Polaha. “Those students … those two post (-doctoral fellows) and a handful of other folks in pediatrics this year, we’re really driving home to them that this region needs them, and we want to keep them around.”
Polaha went on to say that tackling this mental health crisis goes beyond simply training and hiring more providers.
“Providing mental health services is really just one part of keeping folks healthy,” Polaha said. “And I think some of the regional efforts around workforce development and outdoor recreation, really providing the people of Northeast Tennessee with healthy ways to live out their lives — that’s kind of the prevention side that I think you can’t beat.”
That’s the kind of work Mark Cruise, director of the STRONG Accountable Care Community, specializes in. The STRONG (Striving Towards Resilience and Opportunity for the Next Generation) ACC comprises more than 300 regional organizations and was founded in 2018 to help prepare the next generation for success.
Though the STRONG ACC isn’t solely focused on addressing the root causes of childhood mental illness in the community, its core goal of improving the physical, social and economic health of the region addresses many of those root causes.
“Our job in the STRONG ACC is we’re sort of the connective tissue of all of these sorts of elements in the service array,” Cruise said, “to bring these groups together so that we can work in concert with each other to tackle these tough challenges in a coordinated and in a mutually reinforcing way so that these different programs are not operating in silos.”
Cruise said what’s needed to address these needs is better coordination and collaboration. He said the region is facing a “tsunami of need” for mental health care.
“This is not unique to us, obviously we’re not alone, but I think the communities that collectively come together and figure out how to meet this incredible demand and this challenge are going to be your communities that are going to be better off,” Cruise said. “It will take all facets of the behavioral health ecosystem to solve it, everybody from higher education to providers to business to government — everybody’s going to have to be involved.”
