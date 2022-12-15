Even before the pandemic, the number of children and adolescents experiencing mental health struggles was on the rise.

In 2021, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued a public health advisory on youth mental health, and the statistics inside were stark. The proportion of high school students experiencing persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness rose 40% from 2009-2019. The share of students seriously considering suicide was up 36%. The share that had a suicide plan increased by 44%.

