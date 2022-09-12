Erwin BMA

Erwin Mayor Glenn White, Town Recorder Todd Wilcox and Alderman Michael Baker during Monday's Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

 By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com

A planned splash pad for Erwin’s Fishery Park was scrapped during Monday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

The board voted not to approve a $125,000 increase in matching funds toward a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant to make improvements to the park and instead voted to remove the planned splash pad.

