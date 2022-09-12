A planned splash pad for Erwin’s Fishery Park was scrapped during Monday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
The board voted not to approve a $125,000 increase in matching funds toward a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant to make improvements to the park and instead voted to remove the planned splash pad.
The town had already set aside $500,000 in matching funds for improvements outlined in the Fishery Park Master Plan. The proposed cost of all the improvements, with the splash pad included, was projected to cost anywhere from $1.25 million to as much as $1.7 million.
“If you choose to make a motion and go with that $125,000 additional to meet their $125,000, which would be $1.25 million, you need to know there’s a chance that’s still going to go over,” Erwin Town Recorder Todd Wilcox said. “Anything over this is 100% covered by the government entity. So if it turns out to be $1.7 million, that’s for us to pay over that $1.25 million.”
Erwin Mayor Glenn White also brought up the park’s geese issue and the proposed splash pad’s lack of a fence.
“Usually if you put a fence around something like Fishery pool, the geese don’t bother it,” White said. “But when we put the playground in we’re going to have a fence around it but the splash pad we are not. Plus it’s recycled water, so you’re going to have geese feces and waste there. And I think it would be a danger to the children until we can solve the issue about the geese.”
Alderman Mickey Hatcher made the motion to cut the splash pad from the master plan. The motion was seconded by Alderman Gary Chandler and was approved with Alderman Michael Baker voting no.
With the splash pad project removed, the current $1 million marked for the improvements will go toward the large playground planned for the park.
“There would be close to 10 different structures in there for different age ranges for the playground,” Erwin Communications Director Jamie Rice said. “It would be a Cadillac of a playground. It would be completely fenced in, all the landscaping, all the sidewalks, that would be about a million dollar project in itself if we used that money for that corner.”
Also during the meeting, the board voted to approve several road closures for next year’s Unicoi County Apple Festival. Streets from 2nd Street to Love Street will be closed Oct. 5-7 in 2023 for the festival.
The next board meeting will be held Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Erwin Town Hall.