MEMPHIS — One of Tennessee’s most tireless advocates on the front lines for reproductive rights will begin a 538 mile trek across the state on Monday to have deeper conversations about abortion rights.

“I think people are still processing what it means that Roe fell, and that the government can now force you to give birth,” said Francie Hunt, executive director of Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood, who will begin walking from Memphis to Johnson City Monday. “Almost no one expected this to actually happen and the majority of Tennesseans want abortion to remain legal. This pilgrimage is about demonstrating devotion to the concept of bodily sovereignty, meeting people where they are and beginning a journey together toward a more compassionate approach to abortion rights.”

