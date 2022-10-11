Carter County Sheriff's Department

Marquise Cole

 CCSD

ELIZABETHTON — A convicted sex offender was arrested Sunday on a new charge after state law enforcement officers conducting a home check found a juvenile hiding in his residence.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Department said Marquise Cole, 20, was charged with statutory rape. Deputies responded to Cole’s apartment on Reeser Road in the Milligan community at 10:30 a.m. Sunday after officers with the Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole requested assistance from the sheriff’s office. Upon arrival, Lt. Isaac Rhea spoke with officers from Probation and Parole, who informed him they had come to the apartment to conduct a home check on Cole, who they said was a convicted sex offender and currently on probation.

