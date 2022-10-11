ELIZABETHTON — A convicted sex offender was arrested Sunday on a new charge after state law enforcement officers conducting a home check found a juvenile hiding in his residence.
The Carter County Sheriff’s Department said Marquise Cole, 20, was charged with statutory rape. Deputies responded to Cole’s apartment on Reeser Road in the Milligan community at 10:30 a.m. Sunday after officers with the Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole requested assistance from the sheriff’s office. Upon arrival, Lt. Isaac Rhea spoke with officers from Probation and Parole, who informed him they had come to the apartment to conduct a home check on Cole, who they said was a convicted sex offender and currently on probation.
Probation and Parole officers said when they checked the home, they located a 15-year-old juvenile hiding in a bedroom closet. The sheriff’s officer said officers spoke with the juvenile in the presence of a parent, and the juvenile told the officer they had engaged in sexual activity with Cole and that Cole was aware of the juvenile’s age. The juvenile showed officers text messages on their phone showing Cole knew the juvenile was underage.
Cole was arraigned in Carter County Sessions Court on Monday. Judge Keith Bowers Jr. appointed a public defender for Cole and set a preliminary hearing for Oct. 21. Cole’s bond remained $500,000.