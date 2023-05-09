ELIZABETHTON — Landon Carter was one of the earliest settlers of the Watauga Valley, but he has not been forgotten. After all, Carter County is named for him, and Elizabethton is named for his wife, Elizabeth McLin Carter.
Thanks to the descendants of the Carter family, the expertise of a self-taught restorer of old artwork and the proceeds of a Tennessee specialty license plate, citizens will soon be able to learn what Landon Carter looked like when he was a man in his 30s.
Landon Carter is still held in high regard in Carter County. His resolute character is portrayed to the public every year during the annual productions of “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals,” which is the state’s official outdoor drama. The home that he and his father built in the 1770s, the Carter Mansion, is well preserved and open for the public to tour on certain days at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.
A portrait of Carter hangs in a place of honor in the Carter Mansion, but no one knew how close the image was to reality. That has now been answered with the discovery of another contemporary portrait of Carter that closely resembles the one in the mansion.
This story began when the Seiler family reached out to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park and offered to sell a 200-year-old portrait of Landon Carter. The Seilers are descendants of the Carters through Landon’s son, Alfred Moore Carter, who built his house just a few lots from what would be the Carter County Courthouse. The Seilers were related to the Carters by marriage, and the family inherited Alfred Moore Carter’s house and many heirlooms of the Carter family, including the portrait of Landon Carter, which hung in that house.
The family sold the house after the death of Dayton Albert Seiler in 2001 but kept the portrait and some furniture dating back to the time of Alfred Moore Carter. Over 20 years later, the family decided to sell the portrait and furniture so that it could be preserved as part of Carter County’s history. The family reached out to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, which includes the Carter Mansion as a satellite property.
Jennifer Bauer, the manager of the park, received the inquiry from the Seiler family and expressed a strong interest in acquiring the portrait and furniture.
Fortunately, Bauer had the support of the Friends of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. The Friends not only provide volunteers for park projects but have acquired strong financial support for the park through one of the state’s specialty license plates. The one the Friends selected was a depiction of the old Gadsen flag, with its illustration of a rattlesnake and the motto “Don’t tread on me.” That license plate has become very popular and has provided a financial boon for the organization, helping pay for many projects to improve and renovate the park and provide payments to the actors of the outdoor drama.
The Friends’ treasury provided the funds to purchase the portrait from the Seiler family and also some of the furniture from the 1820s and 1830s that had been a part of the Alfred Moore Carter House. While the furniture was too modern for the Carter Mansion, Bauer said it was appropriate for the other historic house that is a satellite of the state park, Sabine Hill, built in 1817 by Mary Patton Taylor, the wife of Brig. Gen. Nathaniel Taylor.
When the portrait was finally acquired, the staff got a look at the face of one of the men who had been such a major part of the history of Sycamore Shoals. Museum Curator Chad Bogart was struck by how familiar the painting was.
“It was very dark, but the portrait was very similar to the one we have hanging at the Carter Mansion,” Bogart said. “There were a few differences. There were subtle differences. The eyes are a bit different, but it is the same pose, the same clothing. We believe the one in the Carter Mansion is a copy done by another artist of the original painting.”
It was decided that the portrait should be kept at the state-of-the-art interpretive museum in the Sycamore Shoals Visitor Center. The Friends also agreed to fund the construction of a display case in the museum for the portrait. Bauer said Essyx Exhibits and Displays in Johnson City was the obvious choice to construct the display case, since Essyx had constructed the other exhibits in the interpretive center.
When Bauer discussed the project with Essyx owner Kim Guinn, she mentioned that she was going to have an expert clean and restore the painting. She was surprised when Guinn told her he had worked at restoring paintings for many years. He soon had that job as well as building the display case for the portrait, all funded by the Friends of Sycamore Shoals and the many people who have purchased the specialty license plates.
Guinn said restoring the painting was a difficult task. He had not cleaned and resorted a painting in many years. Some of his old chemicals had dried up, but he was soon at work.
Guinn said he has a long history of working in art. “I earned a fine arts degree at East Tennessee State University,” Guinn said. After graduation, he went into the picture frame business. Many of his customers asked him about restoring paintings. Seeing a need, Gunn began looking into art restoration.
“This was before the internet,” Guinn said. “I had to go to the libraries to do research, and I contacted companies in England who restored oil paintings.” Guinn soon began putting his newfound knowledge to use and began restoring old paintings, gaining skills and knowledge. His biggest project, at least in scale, was a huge painting at East Tennessee State University. It was a painting from the time of the Great Depression, a part of the federal Public Works Art Project, and was 10 feet by 20 feet. He didn’t know it at the time, but Guinn would also learn some valuable techniques about replacing old canvas that would serve him well many years later in restoring the Carter portrait.
Guinn was soon busy removing the old, yellowed varnish that coats oil paintings. He said it was delicate and very detailed work. The object of restoration is to work with chemicals strong enough to remove the varnish without doing any damage to the oil paint. It is a fine balancing act, working with very tiny parts of the painting, using only a Q-tip. The hardest part was removing the linseed oil that someone had used on the painting. In the process, Guinn removed about two centuries of smoke from wood fires and many years of smoke from tobacco.
Underneath all the varnish and dirt, Guinn found a new image of Carter that had been hidden for a long time. Bogart was amazed. He said the painting had been very dark. After Guinn’s work, he saw a different image.
“It was so light. There was so much detail you couldn’t see before. You could see he had an unusual hair style. You could see the velvet of his coat.”
Guinn had another challenge. He said the canvas was almost completely gone. In places, the portrait was only held together by the paint. Fortunately, he had faced the problem on a much larger scale with the Depression-era public work. For that project, he had mastered the technique of wax-resin lining, by which a new canvas is attached to the original support by means of an adhesive of wax and resin.
The result is that Carter County’s most historic painting will be unveiled to the public at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Saturday, May 20, at 10:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.