Portions of Smith Street and Clairmont Road will be closed as contractors complete sewer work.
Smith Street will be closed on Wednesday between East Fairview and Woodlyn Drive as work related to the Lower Brush Creek Sewer Interceptor Project is completed. Emergency traffic will not be able to pass, and flaggers and signage will be in place to direct traffic around the construction zone.
It is recommended that drivers take Dalewood Drive as a detour. Drivers who cannot detour should expect delays.
The work on 600 Block of Clairmont Road is expected to take three weeks, and is related to the same sewer project.