Portion of Gap Creek Road closed on Wednesday Johnson City Press Apr 11, 2023 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com Beginning at 8 am on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, the Elizabethton Water Resource Department will be closing Gap Creek Road from Southside Road to Stone Brook Loop to make repairs. Those who utilize this area of road need to make plans for the road to be closed the entire day.