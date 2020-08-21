A 34-year-old man died Thursday night from injuries he received from leaving a moving vehicle on East Oakland Avenue — possibly at his own volition, police said in a news release.
About 10:20 p.m., police were called to the area of East Oakland and East Ninth Avenue in reference to an unresponsive man. Bystanders rendered aid to the man until emergency crews arrived. Emergency Medical Services took the man to Johnson City Medical Center, where died from his injuries.
Witnesses told police the man was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling on East Oakland.
“At this time, it appears that the man voluntarily exited the moving vehicle, causing his injuries,” police said in the release.
The victim’s identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The Johnson City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division was continuing to investigate and sought information regarding the incident. Anyone having information was asked to call CID at (423) 434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at (423) 434-6158.To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or visit www.citizenobserver.com. You can also send messages via the Johnson City Police Department Website http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.